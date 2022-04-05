Treat of the Day: CSISD student wins art contest

Students from Columbus North and East high schools have received regional honors from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Nine students were recognized from Columbus East, including sophomores Bo Crough and Jami Porter who both won Gold Key awards in photography. East students also received Silver Keys in photography and honorable mentions in photography, ceramics and glass, sculpture, and drawing and illustration. These awards are at the regional level, said 2D art teacher and art coordinator Alison Kocur. National awards will be announced later this month.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 26 DAYS AGO