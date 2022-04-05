ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

Iowa man arrested in Spanaway after eluding police for nearly 6 years

By FOX 13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPANAWAY, Wash. - After nearly six years on the run, an Iowa man who faked his own death and fled the state to avoid trial on child pornography charges is back in custody. According to a press release from U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Iowa, 28-year-old Jacob Greer was...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Washington Man Arrested After Police Say DNA Links Him to Rapes From Almost 20 Years Ago

A Washington man is being accused of breaking into a pair of homes and raping two women nearly 20 years ago, as police now share that DNA has linked him to the crimes. Per KREM-TV, Pullman detectives believe they finally solved the cold cases with the arrest of 47-year-old Kenneth Downing, whose bail was set at $5 million after being detained Thursday in North Spokane and pleading not guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say Downing has been at large for 18 years, and was booked at Whitman County Jail after his DNA matched evidence at more than one crime scene.
SPOKANE, WA
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Spanaway, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, WA
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Spanaway, WA
City
Des Moines, IA
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#U S Marshals#6 Years#The U S Marshals#U S Marshal#The U S Forestry Service
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
Island Packet Online

Man vanished in Washington more than 40 years ago. Now DNA helped identify his remains

A Minnesota man had been in Washington state for a “short time” when he went missing in 1977. For more than 40 years, no one knew what happened to him — until now. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office in Washington just identified remains found in 1978 as those of the man who disappeared: Donald Grant Anderson, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Metro International

South Carolina institutes firing squad executions

(Reuters) – South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General’s office that...
COLUMBIA, SC
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy