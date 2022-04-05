ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter says it's testing an edit button and not because of Elon Musk's poll

fox61.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter announced Tuesday, via Twitter, that it is indeed working on an edit feature for tweets. Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO and power Twitter user who is now Twitter’s largest shareholder and newly appointed board member, on Monday evening launched a Twitter poll asking users if they wanted an edit...

www.fox61.com

Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Expert reveals why Putin's Twitter account only follows 22 people including Obama and Elon Musk

Vladimir Putin’s official Twitter account only follows 22 people, which seems strange enough in itself. But it’s even weirder when you consider the unexpected names on the list.Some accounts he follows are to be expected, with the likes of state media platforms RT and Sputnik in there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in there. However, he also follows Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk, which is a little harder to explain.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter The likes of Barack Obama, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, Jens Stoltenbe and Boris Johnson are also followed...
INTERNET
TheWrap

Elon Musk Says Twitter ‘Undermines Democracy,’ Suggests Need for ‘a New Platform’

Elon Musk on Friday argued that Twitter “undermines democracy” with its restrictions on users’ posts and suggested that a “new platform” might be needed. The Tesla founder joined the debate on censorship on major social media platforms, first posting a Twitter poll centered on the question: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”
BUSINESS
Austonia

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go head to head with Russian president Vladimir Putin. In the early Monday morning hours, the SpaceX CEO went after Putin in a tweet: I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1647256162 The Russian words directly translate to "Vladimir Putin: and "Ukraine," which he said would be the stakes in the single combat fight.A Twitter user asked him if he would be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge, to which Musk replied in Russian words that translate to “it would be an honor.” Musk recently got involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine by responding to a request from Ukraine’s vice prime minister as worries of lost internet access spread. He sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine so they could be used to connect to SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, with the warning that the probability of being targeted while using them is high.Later in the day Monday, as other Twitter users wondered who would win, Musk claimed to have thrown a world-class sumo wrestler once, which resulted in a smashed neck disc that led to seven years of back pain.
BUSINESS
Fox News

NPR reporter blasts own newsroom: Hunter Biden’s laptop has ‘always been’ a story

An NPR reporter called out her own newsroom on Thursday for claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was "not a real story." In fact, she said, "what it’s always been is a story." NPR investigative correspondent Laura Sullivan tweeted "Add @NPR to the list" of media who need to repent for their dismissal of the story. "Newsroom editors called it ‘not a real story.’ The ‘Hunter Biden laptop’ investigation may end up being a tax case, a hill of beans, or something else. But what it's always been is a story," she said.
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Elon Musk on track to be world's first trillionaire

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is currently set to be the world’s first trillionaire, a study has suggested.Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk is currently the world’s richest man with an estimated new worth of around $263 billion (£199.95 billion).The 50-year-old could possibly become the world’s first trillionaire in two years, with “an annual average increase of 129%”.A study conducted by approve.com estimated Musk’s wealth could increase to “$1.38 trillion (£1.05 trillion) by 2024 at age 52”.Those who conducted the study explained: “We analysed the net worth of the richest 30 people in the world according to Forbes and recorded the last...
BUSINESS
