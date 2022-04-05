ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Nils Hoglander, Tucker Poolman could be out for season

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sl1LY_0f0PqVsP00
Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander. Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau spoke to reporters Tuesday, saying that he believes forward Nils Hoglander and defenseman Tucker Poolman could be done for the 2021-22 season with their respective injuries.

Hoglander, 21, last played on March 15 against the New Jersey Devils. He was listed as day-to-day with a groin injury two days later, and his status was downgraded to week-to-week on March 30.

Poolman, a first-year Canuck, returned to the lineup on April 3 after missing over two months but played just 4:25 in that game. He’s out with an upper-body injury.

While the Canucks, who now sit eight points out of the second Wild Card spot, had very little hope of making the playoffs, these compounding injuries worsen their circumstances. While Hoglander has been in and out of the lineup, occasionally scratched, he still has more points this season than any current member of Vancouver’s bottom-six (10 goals, 18 points in 60 games). Not having him as an option for some depth goal-scoring takes away from a position of need.

Many initially balked at Poolman's $2.5M cap hit (and rightfully so), but he put together by far the best defensive performance of his career so far prior to going down with an injury. He had just three points in 40 games, but he has never carried much of any offensive upside anyway.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL general managers could discuss closing LTIR playoff 'loophole'

Next week holds in store an NHL general managers’ meeting in Manalapan, Florida, and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports that the agenda may include a discussion around altering the long-term injured reserve “loophole” used by teams to build legal, but non-salary-cap-compliant rosters for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun was 'disappointed' he wasn't traded

While many may have expected Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun to be among the bigger names moved on trade-deadline day, that did not happen. Chychrun remained a Coyote, and he will likely re-enter the trade conversation after this season concludes and the offseason enters full swing. Teams typically prefer to make more significant trades in the offseason, because the market for the player being shopped is generally larger. Fewer teams are willing to take a sledgehammer to their roster to be able to pay the price for a significant player when they are in the middle of their season, so it makes sense that Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong would wait until this summer to sell his biggest trade asset. But despite that strategy making sense, it may not have been the preferred route for all parties involved. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX.com (subscription required) Chychrun “welcomed” the idea of being traded to another club at the deadline and was “disappointed” that no deal was eventually reached.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning re-acquire former first-round pick Riley Nash

The Tampa Bay Lightning have brought back forward Riley Nash from the Arizona Coyotes via trade in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Monday. Tampa Bay lost Nash on waivers to the Coyotes earlier in the season. Nash, after clearing waivers, will report to the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins sign Jake DeBrusk to two-year extension despite trade request

Despite a trade request that is still active, Jake DeBrusk has chosen to accept an extension offer from the Boston Bruins. DeBrusk’s new contract is a two-year, $4M AAV pact that will take him through his age-27 season. TSN’s Chris Johnston reports that “the belief” is that the Bruins “still want to trade” DeBrusk, and believe that signing him to this extension makes him a more attractive trade asset. DeBrusk was due a $4.41M qualifying offer this offseason from a team looking to retain his rights as a restricted free agent, but now that situation is swapped with a much clearer two-year deal that takes DeBrusk straight to unrestricted free agency when the contract expires.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Tucker Poolman
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes acquire Max Domi in trade with Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes were able to make a last-second addition, acquiring Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a complicated three-team trade just ahead of today’s deadline. The Florida Panthers are playing salary broker, retaining some of Domi’s remaining contract in order for him to fit into the Hurricanes cap situation. The deal will look like this:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Ryan Ellis out rest of season

The Philadelphia Flyers received less than 100 minutes of ice time from Ryan Ellis this season. The veteran defenseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters including Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic. Though he still wouldn’t reveal details on the injury, Fletcher noted that they are still making a decision on whether Ellis needs surgery.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild acquire reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury, trade Kaapo Kahkonen to Sharks

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has been traded again. The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild, according to several reports, including Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. The Wild are expected to send a conditional 2022 second-round selection in return, one that can become a first-round pick if Minnesota reaches the Western Conference Finals and Fleury accounts for at least four wins in the first two rounds. Chicago will retain half of Fleury’s remaining contract, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBCS Chicago.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Taylor Hall avoids suspension, earns $5K fine for punching Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin

The Boston Bruins will not be losing Taylor Hall for any length of time after his punch on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin Tuesday night. Though Lyubushkin left the game with an injury and did not return, Hall has been issued a $5,000 fine — the maximum amount under the current CBA — instead of any further supplementary discipline. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators won’t lose star rookie Tanner Jeannot, either, as he was given a $2,000 fine for kneeing Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Jersey Devils#Wild Card
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres defenseman Colin Miller enters COVID protocol

While COVID-related absences have slowed down significantly since last season and earlier this season, they are not totally a thing of the past just yet. The Buffalo Sabres have announced that defenseman Colin Miller has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and will be out for the foreseeable future. The Sabres are set to take on the New York Rangers on Sunday night, so Miller will obviously be unable to play in that game as the Sabres might have originally planned.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruce Boudreau not a lock to remain with Canucks after season?

Despite the resurgence of the team since his hiring, it does not look as though Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau is a lock to return for a second season. In a media appearance on Sportsnet 650 radio after the trade deadline, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin was asked about Boudreau’s future, and he gave a relatively noncommittal answer, mentioning how the team will “look at” Boudreau’s contract situation after the season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes officially sign prospect Jack McBain following trade from Wild

Though it was clear a deal was coming immediately after they acquired him from the Minnesota Wild, Jack McBain’s entry-level contract has been officially announced by the Arizona Coyotes. While the team did not release specific information on the deal, CapFriendly reported earlier this week that it will start in 2021-22 and carry an NHL cap hit of $883,750.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets reacquire Mason Appleton from Kraken

The Seattle Kraken aren’t done. The Kraken have sent winger Mason Appleton to the Winnipeg Jets, the team the Kraken selected him from in the expansion draft. In exchange, the Jets are trading the Kraken a 2023 fourth-round pick. Both teams have announced the deal. With Sunday’s trades of Appleton and Jeremy Lauzon, two more members of the Kraken’s original expansion draft roster are no longer with the team. The Kraken now have 23 picks in the next two NHL drafts, up from the normal 14 (one per round) allotted automatically to each club, and it is clear that GM Ron Francis has decided to prioritize building a strong prospect pool for his franchise over keeping players who could help his team in the short and medium-term.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Capitals acquire forward Marcus Johansson from Kraken

Earlier Monday, it was reported that the Capitals were among the teams showing interest in winger Marcus Johansson. They have indeed landed the veteran in a trade with Seattle, reports TSN’s Chris Johnston. Details of the return have not yet been disclosed. The 31-year-old is no stranger to Washington,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken recall Victor Rask from AHL

One of the last trades to come through NHL Central Registry before Monday’s deadline was a curious one between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken. The Kraken would receive Victor Rask, while the Wild would essentially receive nothing in return, listing only future considerations. Minnesota was also retaining half of Rask’s contract, which made it seem more like trying to give the veteran forward a fresh start with another NHL franchise than anything else.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto places Ondrej Kase on LTIR, makes three emergency recalls

After losing three starters in Tuesday night’s game against the rival Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs were left with little choice but to tweak their roster. Up against the salary cap and managing a number of injuries, Toronto has opted to move forward Ondrej Kase to the Long-Term Injured Reserve, CapFriendly reports.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes acquire top prospect Jack McBain

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired the rights to prospect center Jack McBain from the Minnesota Wild. They are acquiring the Vancouver Canucks’ 2022 second-round pick from the Coyotes in return, and McBain is expected to sign an entry-level contract with Arizona shortly. The trade was first reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. McBain’s name was first entered into the trade deadline conversation by Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek and has been floating in deadline rumors ever since. McBain had made it clear that he would not be signing in Minnesota, and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Wild and GM Bill Guerin were asking for a second-round pick from any interested party in return for McBain’s rights. They have gotten their asking price with this trade, as Arizona cashes in one pick from its impressive stockpile to acquire a player who many believe is ready to step into the NHL as soon as he signs his contract.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes sign Jesperi Kotkaniemi to eight-year extension

Now that he could officially ink an eight-year deal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi is locked in with the Carolina Hurricanes. The team announced an eight-year extension that will carry an average annual value of $4.82M. PuckPedia reports the full breakdown:. 2022-23: $4.0M. 2023-24: $4.5M. 2024-25: $4.82M. 2025-26: $4.82M. 2026-27: $4.82M. 2027-28: $5.2M.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators sign Anton Forsberg to three-year extension

Scratch Anton Forsberg off the list of possible trade candidates from Ottawa. Instead, the Senators announced that they’ve signed the netminder to a three-year extension. The deal carries a cap hit of $2.75M with a breakdown as follows:. 2022-23: $2.55M. 2023-24: $2.95M. 2024-25: $2.75M. The 29-year-old has certainly found...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Arizona Coyotes LW Lawson Crouse could miss the rest of the season

It’s bad news for Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes, as Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports that the forward suffered a broken bone in his hand when blocking a shot last night. Crouse, 24, was having the best season of his career, setting career highs in goals (20) and points (34) through 65 games. The big winger is also a restricted free agent at the end of the year, meaning every goal he scores meant a bigger ask through the arbitration process, if not extended before then.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy