Pennsylvania State

Pa. toddler killed when gun went off as boy, 2, played with it: police

By Becky Metrick
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
A 4-year-old girl was killed Tuesday morning after a 2-year-old playing with a gun fired the weapon, according to police. Chester police were called at 10:47 a.m. to the...

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

