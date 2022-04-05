Pa. toddler killed when gun went off as boy, 2, played with it: police

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A man from Delaware County has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Drexel Hill near Bonner-Prendergast High School. Lloyd Amarsingh, of Darby, turned himself in on Friday night after he allegedly shot and killed 56-year-old Jimmy Hunt of Havertown.
Amarsingh, 28, is being charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and possessing an instrument of crime. He turned himself in to police with his lawyer by his side.
According to court documents, Amarsingh told police Friday’s deadly shooting at Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way was not intentional, but in fact, his gun misfired twice.
In his...
