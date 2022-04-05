ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Epic Games Releases Revolutionary Unreal Engine 5 to Download for All Creators

By Raegan Thompson
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnreal Engine 5 is now available for download from the Epic Games launcher as announced during Tuesday’s State of Unreal live streamed virtual event. Ready for production use, it will be free to download and use for learning and developing internal projects. Downloading UE5 will also come with groundbreaking features such...

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Gran Turismo 7’ hits record-low user score due to microtransactions anger

Gran Turismo 7 has become the lowest-rated Sony game on Metacritic, following a recent update that made it harder for players to unlock cars without paying real money. On Metacritic the user score for Gran Turismo 7 has dropped to just 2.0. As Eurogamer notes, it’s the lowest user score that any game from PlayStation Studios or Sony Interactive Entertainment has ever been given.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The creator of Her Story wants you to solve a movie-star mystery in Immortality

Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story and Telling Lies, is back with a new game and a new mystery. Immortality centers on the story of actor Marissa Marcel, who made three unreleased movies, then disappeared. The game’s first trailer, released on Wednesday, gives us our first look at each of the movies and lets us know exactly how players will be able to piece together the clues.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Unreal Engine 5#Video Game#State Of Unreal#Ue5#The Lyra Starter Game#The Unreal Editor
GeekyGadgets

CBR+PNK: Augmented Cyberpunk tabletop RPG game

CBR+PNK (Cyber plus Punk) is a tabletop new cyberpunk RPG for one-shot sessions in the cyberpunk genre. During which you play as a team of RUNNERS consisting of mercenaries, criminals, activists and similar living on the edge and running in the shadows of a gritty, ultraviolent world. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $8 or £11 (depending on current exchange rates).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Ubisoft is reportedly working on a new PvPvE shooter that looks a lot like Hyper Scape

Pathfinder is a PvPvE shooter that will feature teams of four battling each other and AI enemies on a concentric map. A report on Exputer (opens in new tab) says that Ubisoft is working on a new third-person shooter called Pathfinder that bears a similar visual style to Hyper Scape, the forgotten battle royale that's set to shut down (opens in new tab) on April 28.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Witcher reveal repeats Cyberpunk 2077’s biggest mistake

On March 21, CD Projekt Red confirmed a new The Witcher game while revealing a new Unreal Engine 5 partnership with Epic Games. Shortly after that announcement, CD Projekt Red’s Global PR Director Radek Grabowski had to clarify some crucial details about this new game and the Epic Games partnership in a tweet:
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Witcher 4 News: CDPROJEKTRED Announces New Witcher Games, Switches to Unreal Engine 5

CDPROJEKTRED has announced new Witcher games and a move to Unreal Engine 5. Here's what to know. CDPROJEKTRED hasn't worked on the Witcher since the DLC for Witcher 3, and even the upcoming Witcher 3 remaster is being worked on by Sable Interactive, who handled the Witcher's Nintendo Switch port. However, CDPROJEKTRED has finally announced a new Witcher game, and not just a game, games. In this article, we'll explain the Witcher 4 news: CDPROJEKTRED announcing new Witcher games and switching to Unreal Engine 5.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Critically-Acclaimed Roguelike Completely Free

The Epic Games Store has made a critically-acclaimed roguelike entirely free for the next week. As we have come to expect every Thursday morning, Epic Games pushed live its new slate of free offerings on its PC storefront this morning. And while the quality of titles that are often made free on the Epic Games Store are quite mixed, the lineup that users will be able to add to their own library and download over the next week is quite good.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft Has Pulled The Plug On A Divisive 2019 Game

Ubisoft has announced that it's ending all support for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the poorly received 2019 tactical shooter. Released in October 2019, Breakpoint was widely regarded as a hot mess. While it had promise as a tactical sandbox shooter that could be played with friends, it was ultimately let down by a tedious open world, repetitive missions, and more bugs than a motel bed.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This Unreal Engine 5 Superman flight demo blew up on Twitter, and now its creator wants to make it an actual game

Unreal Engine 5 left early access this week (opens in new tab), and while I was struggling to make an island with a cinderblock on it (the next Dear Esther?), game developer Volod (opens in new tab)was putting together something much more obviously fun—a little superhero experiment that was so well received, they now want to make it into an actual game.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

PlayStation Studios wins Best Game at 2021 BAFTA Games with PS5 title Returnal

The 18th British Academy Games Awards (or BAFTA Games) were held on April 7, 2022. The awards honored games released throughout 2021. Housemarque's 2021 roguelike title Returnal took home Best Game and was also the most awarded game of the show. PlayStation's first-party wing took home several awards from the...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Whoa, Remedy is remaking Max Payne 1 and 2

The "bullet time" shooters are some of the best PC games of the early 2000s. Here's some news that genuinely caught us off guard today: Remedy is remaking third-person shooter masterpieces Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. The remade Paynes will be distributed as one...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Gran Turismo 7 adds more in-game economy fixes in April update

Gran Turismo 7 has rolled out yet another update that, among other things, improves the in-game economy. Update 1.11 was released on Thursday, bringing more races and challenges, better availability of used cars, and some physics tweaks, in addition to bug fixes. GT7 arrived in early March for the PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed’s Ezio and Eivor coming to Fortnite

Assassin’s Creed skins are coming to the game, according to Fortnite leaks. Epic Games has then confirmed that Ezio and Eivor are indeed coming to Fortnite as new Assassin’s Creed-themed outfits. Previously, there were skin leaks of Ezio’s outfit from Assassin’s Creed coming to Fortnite. After a little...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Abandoned Dev "Absolutely Not Proud of" PS5 App

The developer of Abandoned has stated it's not proud of the PS5 app that it released last summer. Abandoned has been one long rollercoaster of emotions since its announcement. When it was revealed, it was a seemingly normal indie horror game about someone stranded in the woods, but then things got weird. People started coming up with wild conspiracy theories suggesting Abandoned was actually a new secret game from Hideo Kojima, perhaps Konami recruited this developer to make a new Silent Hill, and so much more. The whole story of the game is pretty exhausting, especially compared to how little we know about the story or mechanics of the game itself, but it all led up to one big event. In August, developer Blue Box Game Studios released an app on PS5 that would debut the first real look at Abandoned in real-time. Sadly, it was just a short 5 second video of a man walking down a hallway with some text that told fans to stay tuned for the real thing.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

HBO Max and Discovery Plus will merge into one app

It really shouldn’t surprise anyone that when the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia closes, the two companies’ streaming apps will experience a merger of their own. As noted by Variety, Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels confirmed the move when speaking at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference (that’s a mouthful) on Monday.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy