Homepage News Items

CONTACT: Christy Glaubke, City Clerk Department, cglaubke@toaks.org; (805) 449-2153

Alexandra South, Communications Manager, asouth@toaks.org; (805) 449-2120

City’s Arts & Culture Roundtable Seeks Applicants

The City is seeking applicants interested in serving on the Arts & Culture Roundtable. The Arts & Culture Roundtable is a City Council-appointed committee that serves as an advisory body to the City Council on matters dealing with arts and cultural programs and activities in the community.

This recruitment is for six (6) scheduled vacancies on the Arts & Culture Roundtable. Members must be at least 18 years of age and residents of the City or represent an arts organization with offices located in and doing business in the City. Membership shall represent a mix of arts organizations, working artists, and arts educators. Members may not be officials or employees of the City, and no organization may have more than one representative on the Committee at any given time.

Applications are due May 5, 2022, at 5:00 PM.

For further information on committee functions, please contact Jonathan Serret (805) 449-2767 or jserret@toaks.org. All applicants will be invited to interview as part of the standard review process.

Applicants may access applications and additional recruitment information on the City’s Website at http://www.toaks.org/committees. Applicants may also request application materials from the City Clerk Department, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., (805) 449-2151 or CityClerk@toaks.org

