Homepage News Items

CONTACT: Christy Glaubke, City Clerk Department, cglaubke@toaks.org; (805) 449-2153

Alexandra South, Communications Manager, asouth@toaks.org; (805) 449-2120

City Seeks Applicants for Youth Commission

The City of Thousand Oaks is currently seeking high school students who are interested in serving on the Youth Commission.

The Youth Commission is a City Council-appointed committee that serves as an advisory body to the City Council on matters concerning youth. Service as a Youth Commissioner is a unique experience, offering opportunities to develop leadership skills, represent peers, work with local elected officials and have a positive effect on the City.

The Youth Commission consists of thirteen (13) youth members between the ages of 13 – 18. Members serve two-year, staggered terms.

There are currently eight (8) scheduled vacancies on the Youth Commission. To apply, students must be City residents 13 -18 years of age; and entering 9th through 11th grade in fall 2022. High school seniors with prior Youth Commission experience may apply for a one-year term.

RECRUITMENT EXTENDED - Applications are due by April 20, 2022 at 5:00 pm.

For further information on committee functions, please contact Sarah Mailes, (805) 449-2218 or smailes@toaks.org

All applicants will be invited to interview as part of the standard review process. Students interested in applying and/or finding more information about the Youth Commission may visit www.toaks.org/youth or contact the Thousand Oaks City Clerk Department at CityClerk@toaks.org or (805) 449-2151.

###