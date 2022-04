When a loved one passes away, most families hold a funeral to mourn, remember the deceased’s life and pay last respects. While these events are a good way to gather family and friends to honor the deceased, funerals can be expensive. So, it’s no wonder that many people ask if funeral expenses tax-deductible. The answer depends on who is paying and what kind of estate is left behind. Here’s how it works. Consider working with a financial advisor as you make an estate plan or update an estate plan.

INCOME TAX ・ 15 DAYS AGO