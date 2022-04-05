ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Great food and music, and help local Black-owned businesses by Brunching on the River

WATN Local Memphis
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a hot spot for brunch on Easter weekend, you could get a great meal and help out a local cause by ‘Brunching on the River.’. The local Facebook group Where Black Memphis! (WBM!) is holding its first-ever fundraising event, which it...

#Brunch#River Cruise#Fundraising#Covid19#Food Drink#Racism#Chef Terra Smith#K3 Cake Truffle#Wbm#Creator
WATN Local Memphis

