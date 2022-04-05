Great food and music, and help local Black-owned businesses by Brunching on the River

The year was 1912. Americans elected Woodrow Wilson as U.S. President, Arizona became the 48th state and the Titanic sank into the Atlantic Ocean. That same year, in Memphis, Tennessee, another piece of history was unfolding. Elmer "Doc" Dyer opened the doors to his new café aptly named Dyer's Burgers. But these were not your average hamburgers. Dyer's burgers were made from specially seasoned ground beef that created extra grease when cooked. Then one night, there was a mistake in the kitchen. "One of the cooks didn't change the grease in the pan one night and he ended up cooking burgers in it," current owner of Dyer's Burgers, Kendall Robertson, told Southern Living. "The next day somebody came in and ate a burger and was like, 'That's the best burger I've ever had in my life!'" Fast forward to 2022 and believe it or not, Dyer's Burgers not only still exists, but the burgers are still cooked in the original grease that made the restaurant famous more than 100 years ago.

