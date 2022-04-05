ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi denies plagiarism charge for "A Hero" after public indictment

By Joy Saha
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ct9EH_0f0PoDjd00

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who is regarded as one of the most prestigious international filmmakers, is currently in hot water.

On Tuesday, Farhadi was found guilty of plagiarizing his 2021 film, "A Hero," by an Iranian court after a former film student of his, Azadeh Masihzadeh, claimed Farhadi stole the plot and themes of her earlier documentary, "All Winners, All Losers." Both Masihzadeh and the subject of her documentary sued Farhadi — the latter for defamation — per The Hollywood Reporter. Farhadi also countersued for defamation, but his case was dropped after the ruling.

Now, only a few hours after his public indictment, the Oscar-winning director and his French producer Alexandre Mallet-Guy are denying Farhadi's plagiarism charge. In a statement to Variety, Mallet-Guy revealed that only a preliminary investigation has taken place on the case, which will be brought to trial. Aside from that, there has been "no definitive and legally binding ruling."

"A Hero," which won the Jury Grand Prize at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, follows Rahim (Amir Jadidi), an indebted prisoner who, during a two-day leave, comes across a lost handbag filled with gold coins and strives to find its owner in an attempt to clear his name. Masihzadeh's documentary tells the real-life story of Mohammad Reza Shokri, a former prisoner who one day found a backpack full of money and sought to find its owner in order to redeem his character and leave prison for good.

"We firmly believe that the court will dismiss Ms. Masihzadeh who cannot claim ownership on matters in the public domain given that the prisoner's story has been disclosed in both press articles and TV reports years before Mrs. Masihzadeh's documentary was published," Mallet-Guy wrote.

"I think it is important to emphasize here that 'A Hero,' like Asghar Farhadi's other films, features complex situations where the lives of the characters are built upon one another," he continued. "The story of this former prisoner finding gold in the street and giving it back to its owner is only the starting point of the plot of 'A Hero.' The remaining is Asghar's pure creation."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Farhadi reportedly told Variety last year that the story behind "A Hero" was inspired by various Iranian news stories:

"From time to time in the news in Iran you get stories about very average people who in their daily lives do something that is very altruistic," he said. "And that humane way of being makes them very noticeable in society for a few days, and then they are forgotten. The story of the rise and fall of these kinds of people was really what interested me."

Farhadi previously won two Oscars for Best Foreign Film — one in 2012 for "A Separation" and another in 2017 for "The Salesman." The director is part of a small, elite group of filmmakers who won multiple awards in that category. Other notable names include Vittorio de Sica, Federico Fellini and Ingmar Bergman.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: American Cinema Editors Urges Academy to Not “Reduce” Telecast to “Variety Spectacle” (Exclusive)

American Cinema Editors sent a letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday morning, urging it to reverse the decision not to present eight Oscar categories live during the March 27 broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards. The letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, condemns the Academy’s controversial plan that was met with immediate backlash when it was announced Feb. 22. “Treating certain categories differently from others has struck a nerve within our community, with the overwhelming majority of our membership feeling unheard, disrespected and abandoned by the very same Academy which so many of us have...
MOVIES
The Independent

Ed Sheeran plagiarism trial: Songwriter in copyright case ‘shocked’ after hearing ‘Shape of You’ on car radio

One of the songwriters accusing Ed Sheeran of plagiarising his work has described the “shock” he felt upon hearing the British star’s 2017 hit, “Shape of You”.Sami Chokri and his co-writer, Ross O’Donoghue, have accused Sheeran and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, of copying their song “Oh Why” when creating the track.The duo claim that the “oh I” hook in Sheeran’s song is “strikingly similar” to the “oh why” refrain in their own composition.Sheeran, McDaid and Mac have denied allegations of plagiarism. They launched legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Amir Jadidi
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Asghar Farhadi
IndieWire

Will Smith Resigns from Academy Following Oscars Incident, Will ‘Accept Any Further Consequences’

Click here to read the full article. Update April 1, 8 pm: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin has released a statement on Smith’s resignation. “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” the statement read. April 1: Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his onstage...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
Newnan Times-Herald

All the Old Knives: Spycraft and romance swirl in espionage thriller

A tense mole hunt is at the center of “All the Old Knives,” a talky but exceptionally well-crafted espionage thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. The film takes place in two time periods, separated by six years. CIA operative Henry Pelham (Pine) is tasked by his Vienna station commander, Vick Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne), to investigate his old team in hopes of finding a double agent. Six years earlier, the team failed to prevent the loss of more than 100 lives in a catastrophic plane hijacking. Wallinger believes that one of his own was responsible for feeding the hijackers information that thwarted rescue attempts.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plagiarism#A Separation#Iranian#French
Variety

Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week Launches The French Touch Prize of The Jury (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Critics’ Week, the sidebar dedicated to first and second features that runs alongside the Cannes Film Festival, is launching a new award. Called The French Touch Prize of the Jury, the award is being backed by a French organization dedicated to promoting creative and cultural industries. “The French Touch is not just an economic sector, it’s also the French spirit, creativity, dreams and audacity,” said Critics’ Week. The org said it aimed at gathering, connecting and aggregating talent from cultural and creatives industries in France. Although Critics’ Week is an international film sidebar, it traditionally showcases...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

'The Day After' director addresses the prospect of a nuclear war between America and Russia: 'These are very scary times'

When Hollywood has imagined the end of the world in recent years, climate change, viruses and zombies have generally been the culprits. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has reignited Cold War fears of a nuclear apocalypse, directing the spotlight back onto post-fallout fare like 1959's On the Beach and 1983's The Day After. And the latter film's director, Nicholas Meyer, tells Yahoo Entertainment that he's among those who fear that we're now closer to the precipice of a nuclear exchange than we've been in some time.
MOVIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
15K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy