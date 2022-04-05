ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chlöe Bailey Slays YSL Beauty Look At Grammys Ahead Of New Single Release

 3 days ago
Black woman in luxury

Our girl Chlöe Bailey did what she had to do at this year’s 2022 Grammy Awards with stunning makeup looks created with YSL Beauty that accented another slay during her buzzy solo era.

Known for her distinctive style that captures a bold edge and freedom of self-expression, Bailey’s glam spotlights YSL Beauty’s reputation for creating show-stopping looks that provide a gorgeous, long-lasting finish and create an unforgettable attitude.

Chloe’s look was created by renowned celebrity makeup artist David Velasquez who used Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara, Slim Velvet Radical Matte Mascara, Rouge Volupte Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, and more to achieve her look at the star-studded show.

Her latest slay comes as she’s prepping the release of new single ‘Tease Me’ that she teased in a 25-second snippet along with a visual of her leaving the Valentino store with luxury shopping bags.

Both “Treat Me” and debut single “Have Mercy” are expected to appear on her highly anticipated solo debut album that’s still without a release date.

What we do know, though, is that the album is done.

“Guys… i tried to hold it in but i finished my album a couple weeks ago,” the 23-year-old tweeted, adding “I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. It means absolutely everything to me.”

In an interview with Billboard, she gave fans a taste of what to expect, saying “[It’s] definitely more pop… I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice.”

(Feature image by David Velasquez)

