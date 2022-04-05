Chicago Cubs, White Sox fans get ready for opening day

Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox fans are getting ready for the first real opening day since 2019.

Several hundred fans gathered at Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field Tuesday morning for a chance to take batting practice on the field. Everyone who showed up got tickets to a game, and 50 lucky winners got a chance to try to hit a target to win prizes ranging from opening day tickets to $1 million.

"I had three pitches and made contact three times," said Cubs fan Kevin Devries. "My wife's never gonna believe this!"

"Just being on the field is everything," said Shawn Phillips, Cubs fan.

The Cubs wanted to drum up some excitement for Thursday's opening day game and a return to normality. The batting practice pitcher was Cubs World Series champion Miguel Montero.

"It's great to be back out here," he said."

They're also getting ready for baseball's return on the South Side. The White Sox brought out a full menu of their food offerings, which range from traditional baseball fare to gourmet treats.

Sox fans have their eye on a big season.

"I think if you're a true South Sider you're just really excited like opening season, every time they do a home run everyone from their homes sees the fireworks and I think that's when life in Bridgeport comes to life," said White Sox fan Aurea Delfin.

The Cubs play their home opener Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The White Sox open their season Friday in Detroit against the Tigers, and play their home opener on Tuesday, April 12 against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.