‘Time-Out’ rooms for students' social, emotional & behavioral needs

NATICK – The Natick Public Schools is advertising for a Director of Social-Emotional Learning & Equity. “NPS desires that our students will develop a sense of belonging through participation in activities during the school day where they can engage with peers with similar interests, supervised and guided by adults, where they can develop social skills in a structured and nurturing environment as well as their own personal wellness routines for ensuring mental, social, physical and emotional health. So, too, NPS desires to eliminate systemic barriers that limit student, family, and staff equitable access to opportunity and cherish each student and staff member to such a degree that they thrive in their personal development,” noted the job posting on March 9.

NATICK, MA ・ 26 DAYS AGO