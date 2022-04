CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is moving closer toward legalizing recreational marijuana. The New Hampshire House voted 169 to 156 Thursday to approve a bill that would allow for the sale of cannabis at state-run liquor stores. However, the bill would only legalize the flower -- which is smoked -- and not THC-infused edibles. Lawmakers who supported legalizing cannabis say that while the bill is not ideal, it is a step in the right direction.

