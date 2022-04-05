Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Passaic River At Pine Brook. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. At 20.5 feet, Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell floods. Matt Drive, Brook Street and Oak Road in Fairfield are flooded and subject to closures. At 21.0 feet, Widespread flooding in Fairfield, including Bloomfield Avenue. Residences between Route 80 and Route 46 flood. Route 46 East in Wayne is shut down. Commercial properties on Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM EDT Saturday was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet just after midnight Saturday night. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 05/18/1989. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (2 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Stg Time Date Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.8 Sat 4 am 20.5 20.2 20.5 2am 4/10

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO