Burke County, GA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burke by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN SECTIONS OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill and Wheeler. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...2 to 5 today. * Timing...From 10 AM to 11 PM CDT today.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chisos Basin, Lower Brewster County, Presidio Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chisos Basin; Lower Brewster County; Presidio Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR WESTERN SECTIONS OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWEST HALF OF THE COMBINED TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph today. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 to 7 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6 today. 5 to 7 tomorrow with some isolated 8s. * Timing...From 10 AM to 11 PM CDT today. From 12 PM to 8 PM tomorrow.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks if possible. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...From noon MDT / 1 PM CDT through 7 PM MDT / 8 PM CDT. * Winds...Southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...Around 80. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Smith RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 075, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 075, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...Today we expect southerly winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. On Sunday the wind will become northwesterly at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * TIMING...Red Flag Warning from noon through 8 PM today and a Fire Weather Watch from noon through 8 PM on Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 to 20 percent this afternoon and again Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Loess Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loess Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Saint Augustine Shores to near Pierson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Andalusia, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach and Beverly Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong west to east longshore current expected. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Norton; Rawlins FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...079...080...081 AND 252 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur and Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Davidson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Davidson; Stanly FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees will result Sunday morning. * WHERE...Davidson and Stanly Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing Sunday morning.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC

