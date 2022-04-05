Report: Seahawks turned down pick No. 10 overall from Jets for Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks turned down the 10th overall pick from the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft for wide receiver DK Metcalf, according to 94WIP's Howard Eskin.

"The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the fist round. I’v been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about D.K. Metcalf (they said) ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him.’ They don’t even take the offer," Eskin said. "They just say ‘Nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.” "

Metcalf, 24, is the hottest NFL name reportedly available for the "right price." The 6'4" wide rec eiver has tallied over 3,000 receiving yards, 216 catches, and 29 touchdowns in just three NFL seasons.

The Eagles, who made a trade with the Saints this week involving draft picks, now have two first-round picks in this year's draft, two first-round picks in the 2023 draft, and an additional second-round pick in the 2024 draft. In other words, if Howie Roseman wants to conjure up a package for Metcalf, he certainly can make a valid offer.

The Miami Dolphins recently traded a 2022 first, second and fourth, plus a fourth and sixth in 2023, for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.