ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP wants to tie fresh COVID funding to asylum seekers

By Alexandra Limon
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5VZG_0f0PlzhM00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Capitol Hill congressional leaders reached a tentative agreement on another round of COVID relief. But not everyone is on board.

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of those opposed to the deal to approve $10 billion to fight COVID.

“Congress wants to spend more money for future COVID, for future vaccines, for future variants,” Greene said on the floor of the House. “There’s no need to do so.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress will approve the funding. “Putting in the work today to keep our nation prepared against new variants will make it less likely that we get caught off guard,” he said.

The money earmarked by Congress will go toward continuing to provide free COVID vaccines and tests to Americans as well as therapeutic treatments. But the $10 billion Congress plans to approve is much less than the $22 billion President Joe Biden was hoping for.

Biden said without more funding from Congress critical supplies could begin to run out. Now the White House said this package is a jumping off point.

“This does not, well, obviously not, meet all of those needs, dire needs,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The White House said money for international vaccine efforts is vital. Lawmakers stripped money for those international vaccine efforts out of the package.

But some Republicans are also considering tying passage of the $10 billion agreement to renewal of Title 42, the pandemic rule that keeps most asylum seekers out of the US. Some Democrats may also be on board with this idea.

If it’s approved, this COVID relief package would not include any direct payments to Americans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Obamas, students cheer high court’s 1st Black female justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — “On this vote, the yeas are 53, the nays are 47, and this nomination is confirmed,” Vice President Kamala Harris said from her chair presiding over the Senate. Then, she smiled. And with that, the nation’s first female and first Black vice president announced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Covid#Gop#Nexstar#Capitol Hill#Americans#The White House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Psaki declares war on Republicans accusing Biden of being 'timid' towards Putin by trying to shame the 31 GOP Senators who voted against sending $13.6 billion aid to Ukraine in 'bloated' $1.5 trillion spending bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy