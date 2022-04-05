ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

South Carolina Senate’s only Black Republican is sworn in

By JEFFREY COLLINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEpYB_0f0PlrdY00
1 of 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s newest senator was sworn into office on Tuesday.

Surrounded by his family, Sen. Mike Reichenbach became the chamber’s newest member a week after he won a special election for his Florence County district with 90% of the vote.

Reichenbach is a political newcomer and a car dealership owner in Florence. He is the Senate’s only Black Republican.

Reichenbach is filling out the last two-and-a-half years of the term of Sen. Hugh Leatherman a Republican who died last year after serving more than 40 years.

“I take the privilege of succeeding him very seriously,” Reichenbach said.

Reichenbach ran on promises to bring more economic growth to his region. He also pledged to fight for the right to bear arms and against abortion.

Along with his car dealerships, Reichenbach has worked as a state constable and a game warden.

Reichenbach spent nearly $500,000 on the race, taking out $384,000 in loans for his campaign, according to campaign finance reports.

In his first speech in the Senate, Reichenbach briefly became emotional as he thanked his mother and father, who are white, for adopting him when his teenage mother put him up for adoption.

“No one, not a single person would have believed this could have happened in 1971 when a scared, 14-year-old girl, encouraged by so many to have an abortion, chose life. She chose my life,” Reichenbach said.

His adopted parents are white, and Reichenbach said that’s an important part of his story too.

He thanked “my sister, who in the 1970s put me on her hip and walked me into that all-white high school and dared somebody to challenge her and her little brother.”

Reichenbach said he wants to help people who are struggling with rising energy prices and grocery prices.

“Acknowledging we will not all see eye to eye on each issue, on each solution, I am certain we can have respectful discourse and come together to prioritize problem solving,” Reichenbach said.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Comments / 39

Richard Senerman
3d ago

not a shocking thing to hear that there only black republican in SC Senate in Columbia. There's so few black conservatives to start with anyway.

Reply(1)
6
Steven Brown
3d ago

What about Tim Scott every black person can't be the first

Reply(5)
15
Related
NBC News

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Leatherman
Person
Mike Reichenbach
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Senate#Republicans#Abortion#Racism#Black Republican#Columbia#Ap
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
WJCL

Deadly storms slam Georgia, South Carolina, leaving destruction behind

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 12:02 a.m. Wednesday:Another round of severe storms is possible late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Update 9:18 p.m.: Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement following tonight's deadly storm system. Update 8:18 p.m.: Officials in Allendale confirm three people have been injured but the injuries...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

843K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy