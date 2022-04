Policy, politics and progressive commentary When Gina Glass moved six years ago to Las Vegas from Orange County where she was paying more than $2,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, she let out a sigh of relief that her housing costs would go down. Her monthly rent was initially $1,350 in 2016 for a four-bedroom house, which she shared […] The post Does Clark County have the authority, desire to pursue rent control? appeared first on Nevada Current.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 15 DAYS AGO