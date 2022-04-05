ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

‘Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill’: Classic snack gets a new face

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6I8J_0f0PlZwa00

( The Hill ) – Move over, Jack —  baseball fans can soon line up to buy some peanuts and Cracker Jill, as the iconic gametime snack launches “a new face” to recognize women in sports.

The caramel-coated popcorn’s maker, Frito-Lay, announced the addition of Cracker Jill on Tuesday, saying the move was aimed at celebrating “the women who break down barriers in sports.”

Bags of Cracker Jill will be available at concession stands at ballparks around the country, and to fans who donate at least $5 to the nonprofit Women’s Sports Foundation on the snack’s website.

As part of the new nibble’s launch, the more than 125-year-old brand released an “updated” version of the seventh inning stretch classic, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” belted out by singer Normani.

In the tune, Normani sings, “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill. No one can stop you if you have the will.”

Albert Pujols files to divorce wife of 22 years, days after she had brain surgery

The former Fifth Harmony member said she was proud to join “a campaign entrenched in inclusivity and empowerment because it’s vital for young girls to see themselves represented and join in on the celebration of the achievements made by the women before them.”

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,”  Tina Mahal, Frito-Lay North America’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

“Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed,” Mahal said. “We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

The company also announced a $200,000 donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation.

The images of Jill for the packages of the peanut-filled products were created by artist Monica Ahanonu. Frito-Lay said the five different versions of Jill on the bags were “inspired by the most represented ethnicities” in the United States, according to Census Bureau data.

The nickel in your coins is now worth more than 5 cents, but you can’t cash in

While Cracker Jill’s debut was timed to coincide with this year’s baseball season, Frito-Lay said the intention is for “Jill to continue to join Sailor Jack as a member of the team roster and part of the brand ethos.”

The addition of “Jill” comes as several brands have highlighted inclusivity while updating the images of their most recognizable female characters.

Earlier this year, M&Ms announced its candy characters — including the “Green M&M” — would be getting fresh looks with more “nuanced personalities.” Disneyland Paris also unveiled a new outfit for Minnie Mouse — a pantsuit — which designer Stella McCartney called a “symbol of progress for a new generation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

Your Favorite Snacks Are Getting Smaller Thanks to 'Shrinkflation'

No one likes paying more for things — especially in times such as these when rampant inflation is driving up the price of everything. But suppliers do have other options besides increasing prices: They can try to cut costs elsewhere, including by making their products smaller. So next time you grab your favorite snack or drink, don't just check the price — check the weight, too. You could be facing "shrinkflation."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Normani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut#Food Drink#Gametime#Fifth Harmony#Frito Lay North America
WNCT

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Big changes coming to Onslow Memorial Hospital

A project of almost five years in the making is nearing completion at one hospital in Eastern North Carolina. ECU Health Sciences Campus holds fifth annual Pirates …. Onslow County unemployment numbers return to pre-pandemic …. 37th annual Pigskin Pig-Out Party begins with pig-cooking …. PirateFest underway, part of busy...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Obamas, students cheer high court’s 1st Black female justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — “On this vote, the yeas are 53, the nays are 47, and this nomination is confirmed,” Vice President Kamala Harris said from her chair presiding over the Senate. Then, she smiled. And with that, the nation’s first female and first Black vice president announced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WNCT

LEADING OFF: Opening day! Guardians debut, Ohtani and Braves

A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday:. Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks is set to deliver the first pitch of the season against Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee at Wrigley Field just past 2:20 p.m. EDT, the first of seven games still on the calendar amid rainy forecasts across the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
WNCT

Grant to award small businesses now open for applicaton

Duke Energy is awarding $500,000 in grants through the Hometown Grant Revitalization Program. The application process for the grant is now open. Grant to award small businesses now open for applicaton. Naval Medical Center takes down previous COVID-19 …. Onslow County sheriff warns of jury duty scam. Local organizations holding...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
ComicBook

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Takes on Peanut Butter With New Creamy Cinnamon Spread

Look out, peanut butter. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is in on the flavorful spread game. B&G Foods recently announced the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread, a new product that allows fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to enjoy the flavors of the beloved cereal on pretty much anything they can imagine — including toast! The new product will be available in Kroger stores nationwide as well as on Amazon and comes after the successful introduction of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend previously.
FOOD & DRINKS
WNCT

Spring Fling underway in Craven County

The Spring Fling is officially underway in Craven County. There are rides, food and games available for all ages. Pitt County leaders react to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s …. Onslow County Community outreach gets renovations …. Onslow County Schools to receive Narcan kits. Big changes coming to Onslow Memorial Hospital.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy