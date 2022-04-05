SC Rep. Hill accused of using campaign funds for personal mortgage

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina Representative is facing over 100 ethic charges after failing to deposit contributions into a campaign bank account.

The House Committee accused Republican Representative Jonathon Hill from Townsville of using campaign funds to pay for his personal mortgage.

Hill is facing the following charges:

61 counts of failing to deposit Anedot contributions into a campaign account within 15 days of receipt

13 counts of failing to make campaign expenditures from his campaign bank account

12 counts of failing to deposit check contributions into a campaign bank within 15 days of receipt

11 counts failing to report expenditures paid from the campaign bank account

six counts of failing to report itemized contributions of more than $100.

seven counts of failing to deposit contributions into a campaign bank account

four counts of failing to report contributions exceeding $100 on an October 10,2020 Campaign Disclosure Report

six counts of failing to report un-itemized contributions less than $100 dollars on each of the following CDRs: January 10, 2020m April 10, 2020, 2020 Pre-Election July 10, 2020, October 10, 2020 and January 10, 2021

three counts of using campaign funds for personal expenditures

one count for failing to maintain a record of cas contributions received

one count for making campaign expenditure from a Rally fundraising account instead of a campaign bank account.

A formal public hearing will be held within 30 days.

