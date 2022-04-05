ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

73-year-old Presque Isle woman found safe

By Leela Stockley
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story has been updated. A 73-year-old Presque Isle woman who was reported missing on Tuesday has been...

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medway, ME
Crime & Safety
Presque Isle, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Presque Isle, ME
City
Medway, ME
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
92 Moose

A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
AUBURN, ME
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Chrysler
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q106.5

Bangor Police Release Name of Man Found Dead at Capehart Residence

A man, who police found dead in a home in Bangor, the day after St. Patrick's Day, has been identified. According to Lt. Brent Beaulieu, of the Bangor Police Department's Criminal Division, officers responded to the home, located on Blue Hill East, a section of Capehart. Authorities arrived just before 3:30 PM on the afternoon of March 18, after someone placed a 911 call from the residence.
BANGOR, ME
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
10TV

2-year-old girl reported missing from Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old girl previously reported missing from north Columbus was found safe, police confirmed Thursday. Salima Aksante was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home located on the 1900 block of Jude Court. At the time, police said there was no reason to believe...
COLUMBUS, OH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Bangor Daily News

Man found dead in Bangor’s Capehart on Friday identified

The man found dead on Friday at a home in Bangor’s Capehart section has been identified as 36-year-old- Justin Smith of Bangor. His cause of death is pending further studies by the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Bangor police Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu. Police were...
BANGOR, ME
NECN

Underground Fuel Tank Explodes at Maine Gas Station

An underground fuel tank at a gas station in Maine exploded on Monday morning, authorities said. The explosion occurred around 10:45 a.m. at the Quick Stop just off Interstate 295 in Richmond. It occurred just after a car had driven over the underground fuel tank. No injuries have been reported,...
RICHMOND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy