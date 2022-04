Officials in the South Texas city of Laredo on Monday announced a new highway corridor that will lead from this border city with Mexico, opening up trade channels to the west and as far north as Canada eventually. Dubbed the I-27 corridor, the highway is slated to run from Laredo all the way to Lubbock, Texas, and then into New Mexico and Colorado, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, told Border Report. It will connect with a widened Highway 83, which will become I-2, that will improve border traffic for cities in the Rio Grande Valley, he said.

LAREDO, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO