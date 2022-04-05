ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to sign U.S. Postal Service financial relief bill Wednesday -official

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will sign on Wednesday legislation to provide the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with about $50 billion in financial relief over a decade, a White House official said.

Last month in a rare display of bipartisanship for a narrowly divided Congress, the U.S. Senate voted 79-19 to approve the bill that also requires future postal retirees to enroll in government health insurance.

That vote followed approval by the U.S. House of Representatives in early February. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

