Richmond, VA

Richmond woman arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder after months-long police investigation

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested a Richmond woman Monday, April 4 on murder charges in connection with a December 2021 homicide.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Shaliyah Branch-Dixon had her arraignment for charges of 2nd-degree murder Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m., and the case was continued to May 5 at 9 a.m.

Another act of gun violence leaves a man dead on Richmond’s northside

8News previously reported the murder of 64-year-old Raul Morales of Richmond , which took place Monday, December 6, 2021, on Clarkson Road. Morales was found by police unresponsive with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Branch-Dixon had previously been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in January 2022 , after stealing an idling pickup truck on the same street as the murder, Clarkson Road. A little over an hour after she stole the truck, Branch-Dixon ran a red light at the intersection of Belvidere Street and Main Street in Richmond and hit a Richmond police cruiser.

Man found dead on Richmond train tracks under Lee Bridge last night, police determine as self-inflicted

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Branch-Dixon was charged with disregarding a traffic light and possession of a stolen vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

