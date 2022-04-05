ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Mariners surprise Julio Rodriguez by flying parents out for big-league debut in Minnesota

By Jesse Pantuosco
 3 days ago

“I think it’s time.”

That’s what manager Scott Servais told Julio Rodriguez when he called him into his office Monday, congratulating the 21-year-old on making the Mariners’ Opening Day roster. Unbeknownst to Rodriguez, the Mariners had already told his parents the good news, flying them out to Minnesota for his big-league debut later this week.

“Don’t ever change how you play,” Servais told his star outfielder. “Play with joy and energy, and be you.”

It’s been a long time coming for Rodriguez, who signed with the Mariners as an international free agent in 2017, logging 838 at-bats in the minors before finally getting his big-league opportunity. The right-handed slugger earned his roster spot with a mammoth spring training, hitting a robust .412 with three homers, eight RBI and three steals over 14 Cactus League appearances. Ranked as the third-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com , Rodriguez won a bronze medal competing at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, logging four hits in nine at-bats for the Dominican Republic (.444).

The waterworks are always flowing around Opening Day with tearjerkers galore as young players like Rodriguez finally realize their dreams, enjoying the view from the mountaintop after years of toiling in the minor leagues. Thursday’s opener against the Twins will be the thrill of a lifetime for Rodriguez and a big step up from last year at this time when he was breaking camp with High-A Everett.

