New Orleans nun and missionary reportedly kidnapped in Africa

By Chris Miller
 3 days ago

An 83-year-old Marianite nun from New Orleans who was doing missionary work in Burkina Faso was kidnapped by armed men, the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports.

Sister Suellen Tennyson was abducted by armed men during a raid Monday night, according to the Kaya Diocese in the western Africa nation.

Tennyson was a teacher and elementary school principal in New Orleans, before taking up mission work in Africa in 2014.

"For many years, Sr. Suellen ministered to the people of the Archdiocese of New Orleans with great joy,' said Archbishop Gregory Aymond in a statement. "Today, we express our sadness and shock at her abduction and offer our prayers for her safe return."

