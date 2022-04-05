ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Convicted killer from MN dies after chase ending in Colorado

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State patrol officials say a man convicted of killing his wife in Minnesota in 1999 has died following a law enforcement pursuit from Wyoming to Colorado. Troopers began chasing 66-year-old Craig Licari on Highway 85 out of Cheyenne Thursday when he drove over road spikes placed by the Colorado State Patrol and local police near Fort Collins. Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler did not say specifically why Licari was being pursued, but said Licari was wanted for a probation violation. Kessler says after Licari drove over the spikes, his vehicle swerved, hit a Colorado State Patrol squad car and crashed. Officials say Licari did not survive his injuries.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
