Glendale to host another huge toy convention

 3 days ago

Another huge toy and collectible show is returning to Glendale.

Arizona Toy Con, the Valley’s largest collector toy and pop culture collectibles event, will make its third Glendale appearance in less than a year. The fun goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive.

Vendors will be showcasing classic, vintage, modern, collectible and rare toys, action figures, comics, die-cast/Hot Wheels, dolls, Transformers, GI Joe, Funko Pops, Pokemon, Cards, Star Wars, Marvel, Lego, Horror, Sci-Fi, Disneyana, Barbie/dolls, robots, trains, lunch boxes, video games and more.

Vendor space is limited and will likely sell out.

General admission tickets are $10 at the door. Kids 10 and under are free.

VIP/early entry is available for $20, with selling starting at 8:30 a.m. got a 9 a.m. entry.

Email aztoycon@gmail.com for information.

