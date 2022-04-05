Does cheating always help? BT says yes, but Tiki has personal experience that says no

Cheaters never win is a cliche for a reason...and even though BT was adamant about it not being true, Tiki Barber knows it's fact.

See, during Monday's TNT, it was Brandon who uttered the following quote: "If I know something you're about to do, versus not knowing anything you're about to do, my chances increase to succeed, and there's no one on the planet that can refute that statement."

That was about the Astros' cheating scandal, of course, and even though BT admitted football might be a little different, it wanted Tiki to "take the L on this one and move on" - except, well, there was a time where Tiki's opponents knew what was coming, and he moved on nearly 300 feet to the end zone.

"In 2005, the Raiders knew we were running 36 Power, because we heard them call it and they cheated to their left side - and I went 95 yards for a touchdown," Barber recalled. "Knowing what a team is going to do in football doesn't guarantee success! Maybe if they hadn't 'cheated themselves' stopping the play they knew we had called?"

BT tried to defend himself, but perhaps it's Brandon that needs to take the L? Take a listen to the small clip and the full segment to see for yourself:

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch