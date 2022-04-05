ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, AZ

Christianer: Northwest Valley Connect has supply chain problems too

Northwest Valley Connect has supply chain problems too!

Our driver pool has shrunk because some of our volunteers are snowbirds. Four hours of your week can provide rides for someone who needs to get to dialysis or a dental appointment.

Northwest Valley Connect provides ride services to seniors over 65, persons with disabilities, and veterans who live in Surprise, El Mirage, Sun City, Peoria and Sun City West. In 2021, the volunteer-driven organization provided more than 17,500 rides.

Finding transportation is often difficult for our service community since public transportation in the Northwest Valley Connect service area is very sparse. We need both types of drivers: those who drive their personal vehicle and those who will drive our wheelchair-assist vehicles.

Volunteer driver slots can be as little as 4 hours per week. Please consider giving the gift of mobility.

Call Volunteer Coordinator Gail Christianer at 623-282-9300.

Editor's note: Gail Christianer is a volunteer coordinator for Northwest Valley Connect.

