LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bison golf wins conference match

WINSTON-SALEM – Davis DeLille earned medalist honors as High Point Central won Monday’s Mid-State 3A Conference boys golf match at Winston Lake Golf Course.

The Bison shot a 165 to win the team total, followed by Rockingham County (175), Dudley (242), Smith (243), Atkins (249) and Eastern Guilford (282).

DeLille shot a 35 to lead Central, while Ian White had a 41, Riley Johnson had a 43, and Hunter Busick and Adam Peacock each had a 46.

AT ROLLING HILLS CC

MONROE – Wesleyan Christian topped Metrolina Christian 150-154 in boys golf Monday at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Wesleyan’s Sean Finan and Ethan Wooten each shot a 1-under 35 to tie Metrolina’s Garrison Welborn for medalist. Michael Skeen (39) and Trace McKinney (41) also had counting scores for the Trojans.

AT PINE KNOLLS GC

KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness took first in Monday’s Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference golf match at Pine Knolls Golf Club.

William Grissom shot a 39 to lead the Villains and earn medalist. Gannon Grunwald (44), Ted Williams (47) and Sam Sherrill (48) also had counting scores for Bishop.

The Villains won the team score with a 178, followed by Cornerstone Charter with a 180 and North Carolina Leadership Academy with a 229.

AT WINDING CREEK

THOMASVILLE – East Davidson finished second during Monday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys golf match at Winding Creek.

West Davidson won with a 161 team score, followed by East (165), Salisbury (166), South Davidson (220) and Lexington (261).

Justin Caswell shot a 39 to lead the Golden Eagles, while Phoenix Barrett had a 41, Jake Marsee had a 42 and Brady King had a 43.

West Davidson’s Andrew Bruner shot a 36 to earn medalist.

AT WILSHIRE GC

WINSTON-SALEM – Oak Grove was first and Ledford was third in Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf match at Wilshire Golf Club.

Oak Grove won with a 156, trailed by Central Davidson with a 161, Ledford with a 173, Asheboro with a 183, North Davidson with a 187 and Montgomery Central with a 227.

BASEBALL

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CONCORD ACADEMY

HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian rolled past Concord Academy 11-2 in baseball Monday at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field.

Christian Walker had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs to lead the Trojans (9-4), who scored six straight runs to lead 6-1 in the fourth and added five in the sixth.

Myles Crocker added three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs while Phillip Griffen had two hits and two RBIs. Grant Aycock also had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI.

Mason Russell got the mound win, striking out seven in six innings, before Nick Papciak pitched a scoreless seventh.

E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY

THOMASVILLE – East Davidson beat Salisbury 11-1 in five innings Monday in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball at East.

Caleb Snovak and Tyler Welch pitched for the Golden Eagles (7-6 overall, 5-0 conference), who led 7-0 in the third and added four in the fifth.

GLENN, MOUNT TABOR

WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn defeated Mount Tabor 13-9 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Monday at Mount Tabor.

Hunter Kelley had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Bobcats (), while Josh Nolan added two doubles and two RBIs. Peyton Horn and Maddox Perez each had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Kelley also got the win on the mound, striking out four in three innings.

S. GUILFORD, SMITH

GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford topped Smith 5-2 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Monday at Southern.

The Storm improved to 4-9 overall and 3-5 in the conference.

THOMASVILLE, REIDSVILLE

REIDSVILLE – Thomasville lost 15-0 in three innings against Reidsville in nonconference baseball Monday at Reidsville.

The Bulldogs moved to 1-11 overall.

WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH

FARMER – Wheatmore fell 13-11 against Southwestern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A baseball Monday at Southwestern Randolph.

Mason Rich went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Warriors. Rylan Smith added two hits and two RBIs, while Jake Parks had two hits and an RBI. Tyler Kimball also had a hit.

Rob Hales, Rich, Caleb Coggins, Sam Greene and Travis Hurt pitched for Wheatmore (5-7 overall, 2-5 conference).

BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM

KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness cruised past Millennium Charter 16-1 in five innings Monday in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball at Bishop.

Xander Loncar went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Villains (9-2 overall, 4-1 conference), who scored 12 runs in the fifth. Luke O’Connor added a triple and three RBIs.

Joe Criscuolo pitched four innings to earn the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

HP CENTRAL, SMITH

HIGH POINT – High Point Central raced past Smith 10-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field.

The Bison improved to 3-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY

THOMASVILLE – East Davidson fell 4-0 against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Brown Middle.

The Golden Eagles, who trailed 3-0 at halftime, moved to 4-3-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

GLENN, MOUNT TABOR

WINSTON-SALEM – Mount Tabor defeated Glenn 9-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls soccer Monday at Mount Tabor.

The Ladycats dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON

LEXINGTON – Ledford topped Central Davidson 2-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Central Davidson.

Samantha Flynn and Sarah Ledbetter each scored for the Panthers (5-3-1 overall, 1-0 conference), who were tied 1-1 at halftime. Morgan Harrison added an assist. Maddie Callahan made nine saves in goal.

OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO

MIDWAY – Oak Grove lost 4-2 against Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Oak Grove.

Cortney O’Dell and Haley Long each scored a goal for the Grizzlies (2-6 overall, 0-1 conference), who were tied 2-2 at halftime. Avery Ray made six saves in goal.

WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH

TRINITY – Wheatmore rolled past Southwestern Randolph 8-1 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Monday at Wheatmore.

Ellie Garrison had five goals and an assist to lead the Warriors (9-0 overall, 3-0 conference), who led 3-0 at halftime. Kara Comer had a goal and an assist, while Mikalah Walls and Allyah Jacobs each had a goal. Natalie Bowman had two assists.

Victoria Lowe made six saves in goal.

SOFTBALL

SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD

GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford beat Western Guilford 25-1 in Metro 4A Conference softball Monday at Western Guilford.

The Cowgirls improved to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

HP CHRISTIAN, N. RALEIGH CHRISTIAN

RALEIGH – High Point Christian lost 10-2 against North Raleigh Christian in nonconference softball Monday at NRCA.

The Cougars, who led 1-0 in the fourth but allowed seven in the fifth and three in the sixth, moved to 10-3 overall.

E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE – East Davidson edged West Davidson 4-3 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Monday at Brown Middle.

The Golden Eagles, who scored three runs in the fifth to lead 4-2, improved to 6-6 overall and 5-1 in the conference.

TRINITY, PAGE

TRINITY – Trinity lost 16-0 against Page in nonconference softball Monday at Page.

The Bulldogs dipped to 1-11 overall.

WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN – Wheatmore fell 2-1 against Randleman in PAC 1A/2A softball Monday at Randleman.

Savannah Heiney had three hits while Hannah Shoe had a hit and an RBI for the Warriors (6-7 overall, 2-6 conference), who scored one run in the third but allowed two in the seventh.

Carmen Turgeon took the pitching loss, striking out four in 6 1/3 innings.

LACROSSE

SW GUILFORD, PAGE

HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 19-9 against Page in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Monday at Southwest.

The Cowboys, who trailed 10-7 at halftime, dipped to 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD

PLEASANT GARDEN – Southwest Guilford lost 9-1 against Southeast Guilford in Metro Conference girls lacrosse Monday at Southeast.

The Cowgirls dropped to 4-9 overall and 0-6 in the conference.

RAGSDALE, N. GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale fell 21-4 against Northern Guilford in Metro Conference girls lacrosse Monday.

The Tigers moved to 1-6 both overall and in the conference.

BOYS TENNIS

WESTCHESTER CD, HP CHRISTIAN

HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day edged High Point Christian 5-4 in PTAC boys tennis Monday at the Oak Hollow Tennis Center.

Max Verellen (6-0, 6-0), Clark Clodfelter (6-3, 6-2), Holland Shoaf (7-5, 6-6 (7-4)) and Ben Hunsberger (9-7; forfeit) won in singles for the Wildcats. Verellen/Clodfelter (8-2) won in doubles.

Bernard Boateny (6-2, 2-6, 10-7), Calvin Davies (7-5, 6-3) won in singles for the Cougars, while Gabriel Kim/Holt Turbyfill (8-2) and Hawkins Bryan/Davies (9-7) won in doubles.

TRINITY, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE – Trinity defeated Thomasville 7-2 in nonconference boys tennis Monday at Thomasville.

Juan Avila (11-9) and Jonathan Rodriguez (10-8) won in singles for Thomasville, which moved to 1-8 overall.