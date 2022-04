As the Russian invasion continues to ravage Ukraine, many students who fled the country are trying to get on with their lives and their education. Staff and students at a high school in southeastern Poland have welcomed refugees from Ukraine who are struggling to continue their studies, including Pavlo Masechko. More than 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency. About half of them are children.

EDUCATION ・ 21 DAYS AGO