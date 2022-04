The Archway Board of Directors is pleased to announce a new addition to the Archway team. JoAnne Hoatson has been hired as the new Executive Director at the Archway. As a seasoned executive, she will oversee all aspects of the Archway’s day-to-day operations and will work closely with its Board of Directors to continue charting it strategic vision.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO