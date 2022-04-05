ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Man arrested in Archdale, High Point drug bust

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

TRIAD — A High Point man with business ties to Archdale has been accused of selling large amounts of narcotics in the area.

Jarvis James Siler, 38, of High Point, was targeted in an investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office into sales of fentanyl, a highly potent narcotic linked to a rise nationwide in overdoses. Deputies stopped a vehicle Siler was driving Friday, and in a search they found fentanyl and MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives later executed a search warrant at a business operated by Siler in Archdale and found more fentanyl.

The High Point Police Department executed a search warrant at Siler’s residence in High Point and also found fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

About 1.7 pounds of fentanyl and almost an 1 1/2 ounces of MDMA was seized.

Siler was charged with four counts of felony trafficking in heroin and felony trafficking in MDMA. Bond was set at $180,000 secured, and if he posts bond he will be under electronic house arrest. Siler was in the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro as of Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to be filed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office’s announcement noted that the Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office also helped with the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest of 3 suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing several drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday that led to an apparent drug bust of more than 300 grams of what authorities believe to be methamphetamine, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Cox, 38 of Sneedville, Tiffany...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
FOX8 News

High Point police arrest more than a dozen in ‘operation to curb violent crime and gang activity’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police made at least 12 arrests during what officers described as an “operation to curb violent crime and gang activity” in High Point, according to a High Point police news release. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit and Strategic Intelligence Unit, among others, worked together on the investigation. On Tuesday […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
City
High Point, NC
City
Archdale, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
WTVQ

Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive. According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms. Morris is...
FRANKFORT, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Heroin#Triad#Mdma
The Richmond Observer

Man accused of having meth, cocaine, giving fake name to Richmond County deputies

ROCKINGHAM — A man who reportedly gave a fake name when stopped by deputies was allegedly caught with meth and cocaine and had an outstanding warrant in another county. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday about a suspicious vehicle riding around in East Rockingham and stopped it on the corner of Airport Road and Stillwell Street.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WDTV

Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple people are in custody following a drug bust in Clarksburg. On Friday, the Clarksburg Police SWAT team executed a search warrant of a house on Stealey Ave. According to a Facebook post, the police found 15 grams of suspected fentanyl as well as cash. Another...
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Mount Airy News

Three charged in drug operation

Three Mount Airy residents are awaiting court dates after being arrested and charged with numerous crimes related to trafficking or possession of methamphetamine. Jason Daniel Tate, 38, Amber Nicole Hackler, 37, and Steven Ray Wall, 65, all of of 188 Critz Street, Mount Airy were arrested in a joint drug operation between the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Airy Police Department and the Pilot Mountain Police Department.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: 60 lbs of marijuana, other drugs seized from Hickory woman during traffic stop

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized 60 pounds of marijuana, over 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, and various other drugs from a Hickory woman during a traffic stop last Friday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Elizabeth Pearson was pulled over along 11th Street Circle in northwest […]
HICKORY, NC
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
132
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy