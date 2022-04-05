ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots complete trade with Dolphins for DeVante Parker

 3 days ago
FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, front, breaks a tackle by Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace during the first half of an NFL football game, on Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots looked within their division to find some help at receiver, completing a trade with the Dolphins on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, to acquire veteran DeVante Parker. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots looked within their division to find some help at receiver, completing a trade with the Dolphins on Tuesday to acquire veteran DeVante Parker.

New England sent a 2023 third-round draft pick to Miami for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Parker, a 2015 first-round pick, arrives in New England with 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2019 when he finished fifth in the NFL with 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

But he has struggled with injuries throughout his seven seasons, appearing in only 24 games over the past two seasons.

The Patriots are hoping Parker can add to a group of Patriots receivers that already includes Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor.

Both Bourne (55 catches, 800 yards, 5 TDs) and Meyers (83 catches, 866 yards, 2 TDs) are coming off good seasons, but finding dependable playmakers for quarterback Mac Jones is a priority as he prepares for his second season.

