ND School for Deaf supt. to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say the Indiana School for the Deaf will move from its current Indianapolis location to the site of the state’s blind school as part of a planned $225 million upgrade of both programs’ facilities. The governor’s office also announced Tuesday that a...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE)- Assistant Superintendent Dr. Denise Mancieri has retired, effective immediately, on Thursday. Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman confirmed the news with ABC6 News. Dr. Mancieri was one of the names involved in the Phase II report of the Aaron Thomas investigation. The report centered in on two separate...
MORENCI —Superintendent of Morenci Area Schools Mike McAran is retiring June 30 after a 56-year career in education. The board will conduct a public meeting to discuss the attributes needed for the next superintendent at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in the middle school library. The meeting may be moved to the middle school cafeteria based on the size of the crowd.
The death of a Muscogee County School District principal and the pending retirement of another will result in a domino effect of leadership changes at six schools. MCSD’s monthly personnel report, lists the following principals as being transferred, effective at the start of the 2022-23 school year:. Dorothy Height...
North Dakota Republicans held their best-attended convention ever over the weekend, and one that featured a rare public display of infighting among delegates. The vitriol between rank-and-file Republicans and a conservative faction of the GOP could spur changes to future gatherings. That includes delaying the conventions and candidate endorsements until...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s good news on the horizon for anglers in North Dakota. Even though North Dakota officials are predicting water levels on the Missouri River System will be down this year, they don’t anticipate the same will be true for the number of fish in that system.
The sign in front of a Worthington-based deaf services agency boasts "Where Communication Happens."
Yet more than 50 people served by Deaf Services Center say the agency has failed to include them in decisions or inform them about changes in leadership.
With the deadline for filling out your taxes rapidly approaching North Dakotans will see lower tax bills. As a result of the income tax credit passed by the Legislature there is a $350 dollar deduction for single filers – $700 dollars for joint filers. Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says the first step is to figure out what your tax liability is. “The tax credit from the relief package will be deducted from the tax liability at least until the point where it hits zero.”
North Dakota health officials say routine childhood immunization rates have declined during the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health says the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination rate for North Dakota children from 19 months to 35 months decreased more than 6% between December 2019 to December 2022 to about 78%. The meningococcal meningitis vaccination rate for North Dakota teens ages 13 to 17 decreased more than 5% in the same time frame to about 86%. The kindergarten-entry MMR vaccination rate decreased about 2% to 92% in 2021-2022 school year. North Dakota state law requires children attending childcare and students in grades kindergarten through 12 to meet a minimum number of required immunizations prior to enrollment.
The Minnesota Legislature has rushed through $1 million in emergency funding to bolster the fight against bird flu. The highly contagious disease has cost the state’s turkey farmers more than 1 million birds so far. Senate Agriculture Chairman Torrey Westrom pointed out before the unanimous votes in both chambers...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials in North Dakota are keeping a close eye on the health of bird populations throughout the state. That comes after 85,000 birds were euthanized in South Dakota following an avian flu outbreak in the state. North Dakota officials said they hope this will follow the...
One question you won’t see on the June ballot in Grand Forks is a bond issue for a new Valley Middle School. School board members today (Monday) opted not to place the issue on the ballot. Instead members will wait to float the idea during a special election later in the year – or wait until the November election.
The North Dakota DOT will be back to inspect an I-94 overpass in Fargo after the underneath was hit last night by a Mack truck towing a flatbed trailer and excavator. The State Patrol says the excavator struck several bridge girders at 25th Street causing chunks of concrete to fall onto the eastbound lane. The DOT inspected the bridge and worked to temporarily fix the girders.
