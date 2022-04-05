ND School for Deaf supt. to retire

North Dakota health officials say routine childhood immunization rates have declined during the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health says the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination rate for North Dakota children from 19 months to 35 months decreased more than 6% between December 2019 to December 2022 to about 78%. The meningococcal meningitis vaccination rate for North Dakota teens ages 13 to 17 decreased more than 5% in the same time frame to about 86%. The kindergarten-entry MMR vaccination rate decreased about 2% to 92% in 2021-2022 school year. North Dakota state law requires children attending childcare and students in grades kindergarten through 12 to meet a minimum number of required immunizations prior to enrollment.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO