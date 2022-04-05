Are You Stuck in a Sunk Cost Trap?

When we think of virtues, we usually think of the classics: wisdom, compassion, humility, patience, fortitude, courage, kindness, gratitude, and the like. But there are a number of underrated, less-talked-about virtues that are vitally important in creating a good life. One such virtue that rarely makes the top ten lists is curiosity. When it comes to virtues, curiosity gets short shrift and sometimes has to defend its right to even identify as a virtue. But curiosity deserves our recognition and its own rightful place on the greatest hits list of virtuous qualities. Not only is it vitally important for creating a good life, but also for maintaining lasting love relationship.
