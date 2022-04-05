Are You Stuck in a Sunk Cost Trap?

Nearly one out of every two engaged couples delayed their wedding ceremonies during the first year of the global pandemic according to a survey from The Knot. If you’re a couple who put off getting married and are now heading back to that altar, you’ve probably put off having that money conversation, too. Regardless of when you’ve rescheduled your big day or whether you have a new date yet at all, now is the time to have the money talk.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO