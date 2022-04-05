ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Teacher Sues Student For Racism After Having Bananas Repeatedly Left At His Doorstep

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

Prejudice can come in many shapes and forms, mainly due to how negative stereotyping is often used to express racism in subtle ways — think of it as the “throw-the-stone-and-hide-the-hand” approach for racists of the world.

The well-documented history of Black people being inhumanely compared to apes recently came to light in Virginia after a history teacher decided to sue a former student for leaving a banana on his door once every month.

Speaking with WAVY TV 10 , Joel Mungo referred to the incident as his first experience with racism in the 21 years that he’s been a history teacher at Menchville High School in Newport News. Starting last October, Mungo says the banana was always placed in the same spot in front of his classroom doorway and considered it to be a “deliberate act.”

More details below, via WAVY :

“After the sixth time, Mungo said enough was enough.

Mungo reported the problem to Menchville administrators who pulled up surveillance video and found the student believed to be responsible: a 10th-grader in one of Mungo’s classes.

‘I gave the student a chance to come clean. I asked him, ‘Hey did you do this?’ He said ‘No,’ he played dumb, ‘No idea what you’re talking about.’ So I said ‘OK, go down to the assistant principal.’ I’m the only Black teacher he has. He has six other teachers. No other teachers were involved,’ Mungo said.

Mungo says the student’s parents were contacted. He was placed on a two-day suspension and removed from Mungo’s class.”

Mungo says his pending lawsuit is more about being fed up with the many recent acts of racism in schools, specifically highlighting the HBCU bomb threats and noose situations similar to the report out of Chicago not too long ago. We can understand his frustration, but is suing a teenager the route to go. Let us know your thoughts on this!

