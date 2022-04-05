‘SCTV’ alum Andrea Martin: Dan Levy was driven, creative at a very young age

Andrea Martin says Dan Levy "always thought outside of the box" as a teen. Getty; AP

Andrea Martin — who starred alongside Eugene Levy in “SCTV” — isn’t surprised his son, Dan Levy, made it big in Hollywood.

“I didn’t know that he would grow up to be the star that I know, but I certainly knew that he was very ambitious, very driven and very creative at a very young age,” she exclusively told Page Six at the Miscast22 red carpet on Monday night.

“When he was in high school, that’s when I noticed it,” Martin, 75, continued. “He always thought outside of the box so it doesn’t surprise me, the success that’s he’s had but I didn’t know that it was going to be at that level. I guess you never know, really.”

The Tony winner — who sang “I Cain’t Say No” from “Oklahoma” at the annual NYC event — added that Dan, 38, was “always charming, very focused, very interested in what you were saying, very curious, and always had a twinkle in his eye. A great combination of his mom and his dad.”

Martin starred in “SCTV” with Eugene Levy.

Martin starred on the Canadian sketch comedy show with Eugene from 1976 to 1981. Eugene and Dan’s “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Catherine O’Hara was also on the comedy series in the ’70s.

Meanwhile, “Schitt’s Creek” — which ran from 2015 – 2020 — became one of the most beloved TV shows of recent years, winning nine Emmys, two Golden Globes and two SAG awards.

Martin is close with her brother-in-law Martin Short.

As for the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” actress, she just finished filming two episodes of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” with her brother-in-law, Martin Short.

She says the two are “very close friends. We speak mostly every day. We’re family and we’re in the same business.”