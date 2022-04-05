ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SCTV’ alum Andrea Martin: Dan Levy was driven, creative at a very young age

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoXS5_0f0PgBgV00
Andrea Martin says Dan Levy "always thought outside of the box" as a teen. Getty; AP

Andrea Martin — who starred alongside Eugene Levy in “SCTV” — isn’t surprised his son, Dan Levy, made it big in Hollywood.

“I didn’t know that he would grow up to be the star that I know, but I certainly knew that he was very ambitious, very driven and very creative at a very young age,” she exclusively told Page Six at the Miscast22 red carpet on Monday night.

“When he was in high school, that’s when I noticed it,” Martin, 75, continued. “He always thought outside of the box so it doesn’t surprise me, the success that’s he’s had but I didn’t know that it was going to be at that level. I guess you never know, really.”

The Tony winner — who sang “I Cain’t Say No” from “Oklahoma” at the annual NYC event — added that Dan, 38, was “always charming, very focused, very interested in what you were saying, very curious, and always had a twinkle in his eye. A great combination of his mom and his dad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7vPH_0f0PgBgV00
Martin starred in “SCTV” with Eugene Levy.

Martin starred on the Canadian sketch comedy show with Eugene from 1976 to 1981. Eugene and Dan’s “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Catherine O’Hara was also on the comedy series in the ’70s.

Meanwhile, “Schitt’s Creek” — which ran from 2015 – 2020 — became one of the most beloved TV shows of recent years, winning nine Emmys, two Golden Globes and two SAG awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAgv8_0f0PgBgV00
Martin is close with her brother-in-law Martin Short.

As for the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” actress, she just finished filming two episodes of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” with her brother-in-law, Martin Short.

She says the two are “very close friends. We speak mostly every day. We’re family and we’re in the same business.”

