ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Elon Musk Money Balls Jeff Bezos in Billionaire Ranking

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIDQt_0f0Pg5TO00

Hey, Jeff, need a ride?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk is the world's top billionaire, according Forbes, beating out Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report former top executive Jeff Bezos, who had spent the past four years as the richest person in the world.

Net Worth Drop

Forbes put Musk's estimated net worth at $219 billion, while the Bloomberg Billionaire Index pegged his wealth at $288 billion. But either way he still beat Bezos.

Forbes said that a 3% drop in Amazon stock and increased charitable giving wiped $6 billion from Bezos' net worth.

"It tells you that there is nothing permanent in this world," one person tweeted.

Musk seems to be having a good week. On Monday the world learned that Musk had bought a a 9.2% stake in Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, which soared more than 27% to end at $49.97.

The world's richest man tweeted his first words on Monday since the news broke, asking if people wanted an edit button.

Rounding out the Forbes top five were Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH (LVMHF) remains at No. 3, followed by Microsoft's (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report, who rejoins the top five after falling to No. 6 last year.

Forbes said that altogether the total net worth of the world’s billionaires is $12.7 trillion, down from last year’s $13.1 trillion.

One-Hit Wonders

And several of our billionaires were missing, with the total slipping to 2,668, down from 2,755 last year.

The war in Ukraine booted 34 Russian billionaires off the list, with total Russian billionaire wealth falling from $584 billion last year to $320 billion this year.

The Chinese tech crackdown knocked 87 Chinese citizens off the list.

There were 329 fewer people on the World’s Billionaires list this year, Forbes said, including 169 one-hit wonders who were part of last year’s record 493 newcomers.

And speaking of newcomers, there were only 236 of them this year.

Some of the them include "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson at 1,929; Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah, founders of the NFT marketplace OpenSea, which recently made Time Magazine's (TIME) list of most influential companies, at 1,397; and pop star and cosmetics mogul Rihanna at 1,729.

“The tumultuous stock market contributed to sharp declines in the fortunes of many of the world’s richest,” Kerry Dolan, assistant managing editor of wealth at Forbes, said in a statement. “Still, more than 1,000 billionaires got wealthier over the past year."

The top 20 richest alone are worth a combined $2 trillion, Dolan added, up from $1.8 trillion in 2021.

Out of This World

Of the total 2,668 people on the list 1,891 are self-made billionaires, who founded or cofounded a company or established their own fortune--as opposed to inheriting it.

Forbes said there were 327 billionaires on the list, including 16 who share a fortune with a spouse, child or sibling, down from 328 in 2021.

There were 327 women billionaires, with the majority inheriting their wealth, including the world's richest woman, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, whose grandfather founded beauty giant L’Oréal.

However, 101 women on the list are self-made billionaires, the richest being Fan Hongwei, who chairs Chinese chemical fiber supplier Hengli Petrochemical and is worth an estimated $18.2 billion.

Asia-Pacific had the most billionaires, with 1,088, followed by the United States, with 735, and Europe, with 592.

As for the seemingly endless Musk-Bezos rivalry, well, there's always outer space.

Musk is the founder of the aerospace company SpaceX and on Tuesday, Amazon announced agreements with Blue Origin, Arianespace and United Launch Alliance to provide launch services for Project Kuiper, Amazon's internet space initiative.

Blue Origin will help with Amazon's plan to build a network of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit in order to provide global internet service.

Project Kuiper is similar to SpaceX's own Starlink program, which has a plan for tens of thousands of small satellites to provide broadband internet.

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Study predicts Elon Musk will be the world's first trillionaire in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2024, according to a new study Tipalti Approve released on Monday. “Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52,” the Approve report stated. “SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people.”
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
Rihanna
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Jeff Bezos
MarketRealist

Bernie Sanders Says COMPETES Act Provides “$10 Billion Bailout to Jeff Bezos”

The U.S. Senate voted 68–28 on March 28, in favor of the COMPETES Act of 2022 (officially, the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength Act of 2022). But in a speech on the Senate floor on March 22, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) argued for an amendment correcting the “$10 billion bailout” to Jeff Bezos's spaceflight company, Blue Origin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Elon Musk 'Playing Monopoly in Real Life' With First Twitter Message

Tesla billionaire makes social media waves after asking for some Twitter advice. Social media blew up Monday evening after Tesla billionaire Elon Musk tweeted his first words since revealing a 9.2% stake in the social media platform — and it was a request for whether or not people would want an edit button on their feed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Amzn#Bloomberg#Twtr#Lvmhf#Msft#Berkshire Hathaway Inc
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes A Big And Spectacular Promise

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is used to make big and splashy announcements. He enjoys creating buzz and knows how to divert attention when one of his companies is faced with a communication and image crisis. He did it with flying colors recently...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Jeff Bezos and Amazon just hired everybody but SpaceX for Project Kuiper

Amazon on Tuesday announced the largest commercial launch deal ever. The company said it has finalized agreements with three different rocket companies for a total of 83 launches. The rockets will deploy a majority of Amazon's low-Earth-orbit constellation of broadband satellites. With this deal, Amazon has acquired an extraordinary amount...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Andy Jassy’s promotion to Amazon CEO comes with $200+ million payday

Andy Jassy’s promotion last year came with a whole lot more than just the new CEO title, it also came with more than $200 million in stock awards. preliminary 2021 proxy statement filed late Thursday, the e-commerce and cloud services giant said Chief Executive Jassy’s total 2021 compensation was $212.70 million, up from $35.85 million in 2020.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
townandcountrymag.com

Pete Davidson Is Going to Space, Thanks to Jeff Bezos

Pete Davidson is going to space. And no, that's not just a Saturday Night Live sketch; the 28-year-old comedian will be among six astronauts on Blue Origin's 20th mission next week. The news was confirmed in a press release from Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos. For...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Bezos, Jeff Bezos. Amazon completes 007 deal

Amazon has finalized its $8.5-billion purchase of fabled movie and TV studio MGM, making the James Bond and Rocky franchises part of the Prime Video library. The deal gives Amazon a catalog of more than 4,000 MGM films and 17,000 TV episodes. “MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share […]
BUSINESS
TheStreet

With Biden Behind Union, Does Amazon Stand A Chance?

The unionization drive among Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report workers has been picking up steam at such a rapid rate that, this week, even President Joe Biden threw his support behind the movement. On April 4, workers at an Amazon warehouse on New York's Staten Island overwhelmingly voted...
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Space Race: How Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Could Beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the Moon

Last summer saw NASA award a $2.9 billion moon lander contract to SpaceX. The move favored Elon Musk‘s space company over that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Currently, NASA is working diligently to put a manned crew on the surface of the moon. Their efforts mark a part of the agency’s Artemis mission which intends to see the first female astronaut and the first astronaut of color on Earth’s only natural satellite. Now, though, after issuing a lawsuit against NASA last year, Jeff Bezos and his company, Blue Origin, might just get a second chance at potentially beating Elon Musk to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy