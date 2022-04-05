ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Family, faculty and friends remember Murfreesboro college student killed during hit-and-run

By Madison Glassman
 3 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family, friends, and faculty are remembering a college student from Murfreesboro who was killed after investigators say he was hit by a drunk driver.

A short life with a tremendous impact. That’s how friends and faculty described 20-year-old Eli Cramer during Tuesday’s memorial service.

Cramer died after investigators say he was hit by a drunk driver . It happened Thursday in Williamsburg, Virginia.

A 21-year-old athlete sustained serious injuries, and another 20-year-old received life-threatening injuries, according to a release from Virginia State Police. The driver was charged with DUI, maiming, and felony hit-and-run.

The Milligan University community gathered together to remember a life cut short, sharing stories of their favorite memories of Cramer. Friends spoke about how much he truly cared for others, saying he sought out others who were overlooked.

It’s evident his presence was larger than life, and his absence will be even larger.

“He was a loyal teammate, a better brother, and he was just a joyful soul,” said Ethan Pfister, a friend of Eli’s. “Cramer’s legacy will be viewed differently than everyone because his relationships were just that individualized. I think if there’s one thing we can agree on is Cramer lived a life the good lord is thanking him for right now.”

Milligan identified the two injured athletes as seniors Alex Mortimer from Lexington, Kentucky, and Eli Baldy from Knoxville. The university stated that Mortimer underwent treatment and is stable as of Friday morning, and Baldy has been treated and released from the hospital.

“When the hair grows back, when the memorial services are over and all of these posts seem to fade and when you’re finding what you’re new routine looks like, there are ways you can remember your dear friend,” Pfister said. “Remember Eli Cramer but try to live like him.”

