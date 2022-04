Northampton County Council will consider contracting for studies of the operations of the Gracedale nursing home and of employee pay at its meeting Thursday. The Upper Nazareth Township nursing home has been hindered by a shortage of employees, prompting management to limit admissions to about two-thirds of the capacity of 688 residents. The county also lost some employees who declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The federal government, not the county, required the vaccination. County Executive Lamont McClure said earlier that if Gracedale had not required vaccinations, it would have lost federal funding.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO