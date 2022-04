SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber plan to add a surcharge for riders to help drivers manage the rising cost of gas across the country. A surcharge of 55 cents per trip will begin on March 16 for traditional Uber rides and 45 cents per order for Uber Eats orders over the next 60 days, according to Uber. “We know drivers and couriers are feeling the sting of record-high prices at the pump, so we’re rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge to help. This consumer surcharge will apply to each ride or delivery and will vary by location,...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO