ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

New West Virginia mental hygiene law eases the strain on sheriff’s departments

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLauJ_0f0Pe08B00

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

Sheriff Tom Howard is breathing a sigh of relief over recent changes in state law that impacted his department and all others statewide.

Before this, it had been the sole responsibility of sheriff’s departments in the mountain state to transport patients who had been placed under an involuntary commitment order.

They first had to be taken to a local hospital (WVU Medicine Wheeling or WVU Medicine Reynolds), then taken for a hearing, then transported to whatever hospital they were assigned to.

The hospitals included those in Princeton, Bluefield, Charleston, Huntington or Clarksburg.

And the pair of deputies doing the transport had to remain with the patient for every step of the process.

In some cases, it involved a 72-hour span of time.

The county sheriff’s department was responsible for all transportation costs, including gas and even highway tolls.

And deputies were dealing with a mental patient in the midst of a psychotic episode–something that was outside their realm of training or expertise.

“There have been three of these mental hygiene cases at the same time,” said Sheriff Howard. “So that’s six deputies tied up, leaving no one to patrol the roads or answer calls. We have had to ask the state police just to cover the road patrols, and they are very cooperative, but they’re short-staffed too.”

The new law will ease things in a number of ways, according to Sheriff Howard.

Now it is not the sole responsibility of the sheriff’s department to transport mental hygiene cases; it is now up to the primary law enforcement in the area.

The requirement to get the patient checked initially at an area hospital has been lifted; they have a hearing and can be transported directly to the hospital they’re assigned to.

It also gives the sheriff the option to choose the mode of transportation, so instead of putting a mental patient in the back of a cruiser, they can be taken by ambulance or by a private transport business.

And now, the DHHR must reimburse the county for transportation costs, which Howard said have exceeded $150,000 a year since Hillcrest closed.

“The old law was bleeding the counties dry,” he said. “This new law will help a lot.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
City
Princeton, WV
State
West Virginia State
Ohio County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Inmate stabbed in neck at West Virginia jail

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.  During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with murder for an alleged assault that resulted in death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hygiene#Tolls#State Law#Wvu Medicine Wheeling#Wvu Medicine Reynolds#Sheriff Howard
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Body of missing Morgantown woman pulled from Deckers Creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have recovered the body of a missing Morgantown woman from Deckers Creek. Police said the body of Candace McLaughlin was found at about 4:45 p.m. Monday behind 45 Deckers Creek Blvd. There were no apparent signs of trauma. McLaughlin was last seen Saturday at 3...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County woman sentenced for drug charge

WHEELING, W.Va. — Holly Christine Jenkins, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 79 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Jenkins, 58, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Jenkins admitted to selling methamphetamine fin April 2021 in Wetzel County. Assistant […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Unidentified body found in Ohio river

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two kayakers on the Hocking River found a body near Nelsonville on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies arrived in the area off State Route 278 at the bottom of Lick Run Hill, just outside Nelsonville and located a deceased male on a sand […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy