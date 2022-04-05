ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Promises Significant Changes at Twitter

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UiPl_0f0PdieZ00

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, had promised that he would be a passive shareholder at Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report. Unlike activist investors like the legendary Carl Icahn, he has pledged not to influence those who control the platform, but just hours later that pledge seems to be a thing of the past.

The billionaire, who became the group's largest shareholder with a 9.2% stake, was invited to the board of directors at the same time. He will serve there until 2024. He is not entitled to own more than 14.9% of Twitter during that term or after 90 days after its expiration. Hot on the heels of this latest Twitter announcement on Tuesday, Musk immediately floated the idea of ​​upcoming products.

"Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!", the tech tycoon wrote on Twitter, referring to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

He did not give further details. But this post clearly suggests that Musk will not be a passive shareholder. Moreover, he had already given an idea of ​​what type of investor he intends to be.

Indeed, on Monday evening Musk launched a poll on Twitter asking users if they were interested in an edit button.

"Do you want an edit button?" the billionaire asked.

Active vs Passive

Twitter users have until Tuesday to vote.

Interestingly, Parag Agrawal, the new CEO who replaced Jack Dorsey last November, retweeted Musk's post with this message: "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

Interestingly, the topic on the edit button was Twitter's April Fool's to its users.

"We are working on an edit button," the company posted on April 1.

Faced with questions on social media, Twitter has seen fit to clarify things. The platform claims to have been thinking about adding an edit button for several months now.

"yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉," the company said, adding that it will start testing this option soon.

"we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible."

Is this the Elon Musk effect? Does Twitter feel extra pressure with Musk as its largest shareholder?

Twitter is already under pressure to increase its revenues and the number of users and to unearth new products and even services to ensure medium-term growth.

"Musk joining the Twitter board (is) a key signal that Twitter is embracing Musk rather than a more hostile situation," said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. "We would expect Musk to have an immediate impact upon joining the board and the Street will look for a range of strategic paths ahead for Twitter with Musk on board."

The question is, are Musk's promises outside of the passive investor framework? In other words, by promising significant improvements at Twitter, is Musk influencing the company when he has promised not to?

The SEC, with whom the billionaire has rocky relations, is no doubt monitoring the situation closely.

As we wrote in another story, there is another aspect of the mogul's investment in Twitter that the regulator may not like. Musk indeed waited 21 days after acquiring the Twitter shares before disclosing them. However, the SEC's financial disclosure rules require an investor using the type of form Musk used to announce his stake to make it public within 10 calendar days.

Comments / 2

Related
MarketWatch

Elon Musk, Twitter’s largest single shareholder and board member, pledges ‘significant improvements.’ Will Tesla’s founder attempt to change how you tweet?

Suppose you have a gripe with Twitter, like the status of an ‘edit’ function or a much more weighty question like the platform’s role in cyberspace free speech. Elon Musk — with his newly-announced 9.2% stake in the social media company — is not your shake–up investor, experts say. At least not yet, they note.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Carl Icahn
TheStreet

Elon Musk Starts Throwing His Weight Around at Twitter

Less than 24 hours after revealing in an SEC filing that he’d taken a huge stake in Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, Elon Musk has begun to throw his considerable influence around with the social media company. Musk, has had a long and complicated relationship with the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Twtr#Parag Twitter
TheStreet

Twitter Reacts to Elon Musk and Tesla Cyber Rodeo News

The party may be over but the buzz is still going strong. Social media was humming one day after Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk inaugurated the latest Tesla factory in Austin, Texas in grand fashion on April 7. "Great work by Tesla Texas Team!!" Musk...
AUSTIN, TX
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends a Cryptic Message to Twitter

Elon Musk has come to prominence by disrupting industries. Consider:. -- As co-founder of the payment-services fintech PayPal Holdings (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report, he helped transform the financial and banking industry. -- With SpaceX, he promised, with others, to relaunch the conquest of space with the promise...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk May Be The World's First Trillionaire By 2024

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is outspoken and can rub many people the wrong way on a regular basis, there's no doubt he's achieved extreme success. That said, he's arguably just beginning his interesting journey, with grand plans for an epic future. According to a new study, Musk could become the first trillionaire as soon as 2024.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Fans Left Outside Cyber Rodeo

Thousands of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report owners and fans showed up in Austin, eager to see CEO Elon Musk speak at his new Austin factory, only to be turned away by security. CEO Elon Musk had said security would not be difficult, but fans were turned away...
The Verge

Elon Musk buys 9.2 percent of Twitter amid complaints about free speech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now owns 9.2 percent of Twitter according to a 13G filing released today, Bloomberg News reports. According to the filing, Musk purchased the stake on March 14th. Musk has long been one of Twitter’s highest profile users and recently polled his over 80 million followers about the platform’s adherence to free speech. Twitter’s share price was up over 25 percent in pre-market trading on the news.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Is Twitter Stock a Buy With Tesla’s Elon Musk Involved?

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report stock quickly became the top focus on Wall Street on Monday, as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk acquired a near-10% stake in the company. While many expected a sell-the-news reaction from Twitter stock this morning, that hasn’t been...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes A Big And Spectacular Promise

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is used to make big and splashy announcements. He enjoys creating buzz and knows how to divert attention when one of his companies is faced with a communication and image crisis. He did it with flying colors recently...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy