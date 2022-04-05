ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Can Peloton's New Product Save The Company?

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

For many analysts, there is simply no coming back from the kind of year Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report's had.

After a series of recalls, PR crises and tanking stock, the exercise bike maker ousted chief executive John Foley and slashed over 2,800 jobs.

"Morale is at an all-time low," one Peloton employee told CNBC amid news that the company had halted hiring and cut its full-year outlook in January. "The company is spinning out so fast."

But despite the fact that company stock is now down over 77% from a year ago, Peloton released a new strength training guide, pushed forward with the release of a new strength training product — albeit, at $295, it is 40%, or $200, below the originally planned price.

What's This New Peloton Product?

On Tuesday, the company announced that Peloton Guide would be available in the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia. The smart camera and workout mirror allows users to follow workouts and track exercise routines independently of its signature bikes.

After connecting it to a TV, users will see themselves on a screen as they work out.

But it is being advertised as a way for fitness fans to monitor form while lifting weights or doing core exercises. Those who already own a Peloton will be able to get it at no additional cost.

The guide veers away from the company's more cardio-based core products like its bikes and treadmills which, at a starting price of $999, are much more expensive.

Why The Price Slash?

Originally slated to sell for $495, the Peloton Guide is the first launch since Barry McCarthy took over as company CEO last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4axw_0f0Pd6OK00
Peloton

By ousting Foley, Peloton had been hoping to set itself on a new path amid falling sales and a number of PR disasters.

In May, the company recalled 125,000 treadmills amid safety issues while, in December, the "Sex And The City" TV sequel show "And Just Like That" showed popular character Mr. Big dying on a Peloton bike.

All that, however, pales compared to the death of a 6-year-old child who was pulled into the Tread+ treadmill treadmill last March.

Sales were already falling after the surge in purchases that came amid the first wave of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders in the early days of the pandemic.

Despite the new product, shares were down 5.79% at the bell on Tuesday and are down 77.29% since 2021.

Is The Market For At-Home Workout Equipment Still There?

As most still associate Peloton primarily with its stationary bikes, it is unlikely that a smart workout camera will be the one thing that helps the brand make a comeback.

Similar workout mirrors like Tonal and Mirror have been on the market for years, and the demand for at-home workout equipment has started lagging as we emerge from the pandemic and many return to in-person classes.

That said, news leaked that Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report was one of the buyers eyeing a potential purchase.

Many predict that demand for fitness products will continue to grow exponentially despite momentary ebbs and flows and Peloton's demographic of wealthy buyers is attractive to investors hoping to revitalize the brand.

That will, however, likely take much more than a few new products.

"Is a revenue-compressed Peloton expense-restructuring story (this early) exciting?" BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel wrote in an investor note last month. "We have more questions than ever."

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The metaverse may bring new cyber risks. Here’s what companies can do

The metaverse has drawn hype in recent months, with companies like Meta and Ralph Lauren rushing to get their foot in its virtual door. But cybercrime in the real world is already becoming more rampant. Check Point, a cybersecurity firm, reported a 50% increase in overall attacks per week on corporate networks last year compared with 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Mccarthy
WWD

In Turnaround Mode, Nordstrom Rack Adds Talent

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom Rack, seeking to further turnaround efforts, disclosed three new high level appointments to the offprice division of Nordstrom Inc. Nancy Mair has been named senior vice president of Rack Merchandising; Kelley Wotton-Gantner has been appointed vice president and divisional merchandise manager, and Stacy Lippa has joined Rack as vice president of the supply chain. The company said the positions are new and don’t reflect a management reorganization.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 201917 Exclusive Products from Nordstrom's New York City FlagshipInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event, Los Angeles Nordstrom Rack, which...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Exercise Routines#Cnbc#Peloton Guide
MarketRealist

No, Wayfair Isn't Owned by Walmart — Companies Do Have a Relationship

Seems like people mistakenly believe that Wayfair is owned by Walmart, judging from recent tweets. In fact, the verified account for Walmart Help had to step in and set the record straight on Twitter in 2020. “Wayfair is one of the third-party Marketplace sellers on our website,” that account tweeted at the time, replying to a user who claimed Wayfair is Walmart-owned.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Who Owned Whole Foods Before Amazon?

In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Who owned Whole Foods before Amazon, and did they profit from the Amazon acquisition?. Whole Foods was founded by John Mackey and his then-girlfriend Renee Lawson Hardy in 1978. The company, which started with an initial capital of $45,000, opened its first store, Safer Way Natural Foods, in Austin, Tex.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheStreet

Elon Musk Money Balls Jeff Bezos in Billionaire Ranking

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk is the world's top billionaire, according Forbes, beating out Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report former top executive Jeff Bezos, who had spent the past four years as the richest person in the world. Net Worth Drop. Forbes put...
AMAZON
TheStreet

Company Profits Are Doing Something Unexpected

Financial reports from America's public companies are coming in against a dismal backdrop of inflation, covid, rising interest rates and the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II. By April 14 dozens of major companies will have released their results, including some of the largest publicly traded firms. One...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Still Believes Bitcoin Will Reach $500,000

Mike Novogratz believes in it. The billionaire is convinced that bitcoin will experience a new Golden Age soon. There is no doubt for him. Once the Federal Reserve takes a break from its monetary tightening, bitcoin will resume its march forward, according to Novogratz, whose company Galaxy Digital invests heavily in digital currencies and the crypto sphere in general.
STOCKS
TheStreet

GM and Honda Want to Sell Low-Cost Electric Cars

At one point during Tuesday's conference call, a reporter asked for a definition of the word "affordable." The question was posed to Ken Morris, executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs at General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, and Rick Schostek, executive vice president of corporate operations at American Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Investor Lesson: What a Company's Financial Filings Can Tell You

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. A company's financials are more than just a...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys Extra Bitcoin Worth Millions

Michael Saylor swears by bitcoin. "#Bitcoin is my daily tweet," he just posted to his more than 2 million followers on Twitter. He is a bitcoin evangelist, staying the course despite the upheavals that bitcoin has experienced since the start of the year. "In bitcoin I believe," could be his motto.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy