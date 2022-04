The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Cavaliers-Nets prediction and pick. This is a hugely important game for both of these teams. The Cavaliers are currently 43-37, a record that has them in the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are 42-38, only a game behind Cleveland. If the Cavaliers win here, they’ll likely cost into the postseason entrenched as the seventh seed. Brooklyn, on the other hand, needs a win here to try and avoid playing as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Regardless of the records at play here, this should be an entertaining matchup, so let’s get into the pick.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO